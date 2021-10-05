BOSTON — Designated hitter J.D. Martinez was left off the Red Sox roster for their one-game wild-card playoff against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, two days after he twisted his ankle running out to the field in a rare defensive appearance.

Playing the outfield because Boston finished the regular season in Washington, an NL park where the DH is not used, Martinez slipped on second base while taking his position between innings. He remained in the game for a half-inning before he was replaced by a pinch hitter. Manager Alex Cora said Monday that Martinez was getting treatment and the Red Sox would see how his ankle responds. The four-time All-Star batted .286 with 28 homers and 99 RBI this season.

It was not surprising that pitcher Chris Sale was left off the roster after he started Sunday’s game at Nationals Park, and given that it was just his ninth appearance since returning from Tommy John surgery. The Red Sox opted to play it safe with his surgically-repaired left elbow. By not being on the roster for Tuesday’s game, Sale could face the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 or 2 of the American League Division Series if Boston beats New York.

The Yankees added outfielder Greg Allen to their roster, along with Rob Brantly as a third catcher. Left-hander Andrew Heaney and right-hander Brody Koerner were designated for assignment to open roster spots.

With ace Gerrit Cole on the mound, Kyle Higashioka will be behind the plate. Manager Aaron Boone said starting catcher Gary Sánchez will not be his designated hitter, leaving Sánchez to begin the game on the bench along with Brantly, who was 3 for 20 in six games with the Yankees this season.

Allen is speedy and could be used as a pinch runner.

RAYS: The winner of Tuesday night’s wild-card game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will face Tampa Bay left-hander Shane McClanahan will start Game of 1 of the AL Division Series on Thursday night.

Rays Manager Kevin Cash made the announcement before a team workout on Tuesday.

Rookie Shane Baz will take the mound for Game 2 on Friday night. Depending on bullpen use in the opening two games, Cash said Drew Rasmussen is the “highly likely” Game 3 starter.

McClanahan, who last year became the first pitcher to make his major league debut in the postseason, went 10-6 with a 3.43 ERA in 25 starts this season.

UMPIRES: Record-setting umpire Joe West will call balls and strikes for the NL wild-card game, and Mark Carlson will be the home plate umpire for the AL wild-card game.

Ted Barrett, Tom Hallion, Sam Holbrook and Alfonso Marquez will be crew chiefs for the Division Series, Major League Baseball said Tuesday.

West, who in May broke Bill Klem’s record for major league games umpired, will be the crew chief for Wednesday night’s NL game between the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals. He will be joined by Alan Porter at first, Laz Diaz at second, Jim Wolf at third, Chris Segal in left and Ramon De Jesus in right.

Carlson will be joined for Tuesday night’s AL wild-card game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox by James Hoye at first, crew chief Jerry Meals at second, Jordan Baker at third, Ryan Blakney in left and Jansen Visconti in right.

