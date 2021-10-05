SCARBOROUGH — Daisy Stone converted a pass from Erin Bresnahan in the second period and Anna Borelli added an insurance goal in the fourth with Maggie Pendergast assisting as the Scarborough field hockey team earned a 2-0 win over Thornton Academy on Monday.

The Red Storm improved to 10-1 with the win while the Golden Trojans fell to 4-6.

Allison Marines stopped five shots for Thornton Academy and Katie Roy had four saves for Scarborough.

GORHAM 4, SANFORD 0: Brooke Farquhar had two goals to lead the Rams (6-3) over the Spartans (1-8) in Sanford.

Alyvia Caruso and Hannah Bickford also scored, Sydney Connolly and Ellie Szostalo had assists, and Lauren Bachner had two saves for Gorham.

Sadie Sweetser stopped seven shots for Sanford.

CHEVERUS 5, NOBLE 1: Taylor Tory had three goals and an assist as the Stags (9-0) beat the Knights (4-6) in Portland.

Lucy Johnson had a goal and two assists for Cheverus while Mary-Kate Murphy added a goal and Mackenzie Cash an assist. Logan Lefevre recorded a pair of saves.

Ella Anania had an unassisted goal for Noble.

BIDDEFORD 6, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Cece Keller had three goals as the Tigers (9-2) handled the Red Riots (0-8) in Biddeford.

Jayme Walton added a goal and an assist, Eliza Doyon and Michaela Ouellette also scored, and Kiki Jackson had three assists.

Emily Keefe stopped 14 shots for South Portland.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 7, BOOTHBAY/WISCASSET 0: Autumn Freeman had three goals and two assists as the Falcons (9-1-1) beat the Seahawks (2-7) in Rumford.

Mallorie Bourret, Taylor Duguay, Alana Young and Abby Jones all scored a goal each. Goalie Brooke Brown saved three shots.

Jaelyn Crocker stopped 28 shots for Boothbay/Wiscasset.

FALMOUTH 5, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Chloe Bush scored two goals and assisted on two others as Falmouth (7-3) blanked host Portland/Deering (1-9).

The Navigators opened a 3-0 advantage in the first quarter as Charlize Kelly opened the scoring before Chloe Bush set up goals by Macy Bush and Anna Turgeon. Chloe Bush scored early in the second period and again in the third.

Portland/Deering, which didn’t register a shot, got 22 saves from goalie Ella Burdin.

YORK 3, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Elly Bourgoine scored on a pass from Lexi Brent just 1:30 into the contest as the Wildcats (8-0) scored three first-period goals and made it stand against the Raiders (7-4) in Fryeburg.

Gail Armlin scored on a rebound off the keepers pads with 5:27 to go in the first, while Ashley LaPierre also scored on a feed from Harper Howell.

Eden Voter made 15 saves for Fryeburg Academy, while Savanna Hanscom had 10 saves for York.

KENNEBUNK 3, WESTBROOK 0: Ruby Sliwkowski had a pair of goals and Ari Fourtzialas-Price made seven saves for the shutout as the Rams (5-4) beat the Blue Blazes (1-6) in Kennebunk.

Sam McGrath also scored for Kennebunk. Autumn Odell recorded 26 saves for Westbrook.

MT. ARARAT 4, MORSE 2: Grace Keleher had back-to-back goals in the fourth period to lead the Eagles (6-3-2) past the Shipbuilders (4-5-1) in Topsham.

Paige Witwicki scored at the third-period buzzer for Mt. Ararat, and added a second goal in the final minutes.

Jessica Myers had two goals for Morse.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

NYA 6, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 0: Jasmine Huntsman scored two first-half goals and the Panthers (8-0-1) pulled away in the second half to beat the Seagulls (5-4) in Old Orchard Beach.

Hayden Wienckowski, Anna Belleau, Angel Huntsman and Ella Giguere scored in the second half for North Yarmouth Academy.

Summer St. Louis turned aside 16 shots for Old Orchard Beach, while Charlotte Harper-Cunningham had three saves for the Panthers.

VOLLEYBALL

YARMOUTH 3, FALMOUTH 0: Sophie Dixon had 10 digs and 17 assists as the Clippers (7-0) the visiting Navigators (4-5) in Yarmouth.

Annie Vinnekota had seven kills and four aces for Yarmouth, which won 25-13, 25-18, 25-18.

Victoria Abbot had eight kills and three digs for Falmouth, while Gabby Bardwell added a pair of blocks.

