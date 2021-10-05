SCARBOROUGH – On Monday Sept. 27, 2021, Judie MacCormack died peacefully at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough. With her daughter Michelle Smith and granddaughter Rachel Smith by her side, Judie asked the Lord to give her wings and accept her into his Kingdom as she had been through enough pain here on earth. Judie’s multi-year battle with cancer and Alzheimer’s disease had taken its toll.

Born in Portland on July 10, 1947 to Lee and Rae MacCormack Wagner, Judie spent her younger years growing up on Munjoy Hill and attended Portland schools. Her family moved to Falmouth during her high school years where Judie received her diploma in 1966. After high school, Judie immediately enlisted with the United States Marine Corp where she proudly served her country.

Shortly after returning from her military service Judie moved to Yarmouth where spent the next 40 years and entered the private sector working in the insurance field as an Underwriter. Judie worked for Maine Bonding, Hanover, Acadia, and finally Unum where she worked right up until her cancer diagnosis, which forced her retirement. As a part time job, Judie also served as a Corrections Officer with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department.

Judie is survived by her daughter Michelle Smith and her husband Lowell of Scarborough; granddaughter Rachel Smith of Gray; former husband Arthur Baker of Florida; and many cousins. We would be remiss in not mentioning that our furry family members, Trooper and Bear, accompanied Judie on her journey.

A celebration of life ceremony will take place Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street in Portland, Maine.

You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

Donations in Judie’s memory may be made to:

Greater Androscoggin

Humane Society

55 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous