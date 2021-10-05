Two teenagers are facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing the Bisson Center Store in Phippsburg last month, according to a statement from the Phippsburg Police Department.

At around 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, Deven Cameron, 19, of Brunswick and Wyatt Coffin, 19, of West Bath allegedly drilled through two locks on a door and broke a window of the Bisson Center Store to steal alcohol, according to police. One suspect returned about 20 minutes after the initial burglary and took more alcohol, police said.

On Sept. 16, Phippsburg Police Chief John Skroski issued a court summons for Cameron, charging him with burglary, a Class C crime, criminal mischief, a Class D crime, and theft, a Class E crime. He is expected to appear at West Bath District Court on Dec. 14.

After a monthlong investigation, authorities executed a search warrant at Coffin’s home in West Bath on Sept. 22. Police said they recovered evidence at the home connected to the burglary.

Phippsburg police arrested Coffin on Tuesday, Oct. 5 and charged him with burglary, a Class C crime, criminal mischief, a Class D crime, and theft, a Class E crime. He was brought to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset with bail set at $500, according to police. Coffin’s court date was not immediately known Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

