The search is on in the yards and neighborhoods of Greater Portland for a tree to mark the holiday season.
Portland has a tradition of using a local tree to serve as the centerpiece of its holiday decorations in Monument Square. Portland Downtown and city officials said Monday they’ve started the search.
Officials said residents and property owners are encouraged to submit a potential tree through the city’s website. They said they’re looking for a 45- to 60-foot-tall evergreen, spruce or fir tree that could be fairly easily harvested for use.
The tree is typically from Portland or one of the surrounding towns such as Falmouth, Gorham and Cumberland. The city hosts a tree lighting ceremony during the holiday season.
