The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday advanced the nomination of longtime federal prosecutor Darcie McElwee to serve as U.S. attorney for Maine.
The nomination will likely be acted on by the full Senate this week or next week, officials said. McElwee has been a federal prosecutor since 2002.
U.S. Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, and U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, both Democrats, researched candidates for the Biden administration and applauded the Senate Judiciary Committee’s action.
“Darcie has the deep roots and practical legal experience to excel in this role,” the lawmakers said.
If confirmed, she would replace Halsey Frank, a Trump appointee who stepped aside to make way for appointments by the Biden administration.
