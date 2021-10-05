Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 10/12 6:30 p.m. School Board
Tues. 10/12 7 p.m. Conservation Committee
Wed. 10/13 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee
Wed. 10/13 7 p.m. Town Council
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Tues. 10/12 5:30 p.m. Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee Town Hall
Tues. 10/12 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall
Tues. 10/12 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission Town Hall
Wed. 10/13 5:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 10/13 7 p.m. Zoning Board Town Hall
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Tues. 10/12 3:30 p.m. Open Space Acquisition Committee
Tues. 10/12 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 10/13 5 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee
Wed. 10/13 6 p.m. Board of Education High School
Wed. 10/13 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 10/14 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission
Fri. 10/15 10:30 a.m. Board of Health/Human Rights Commission Joint Meeting
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
