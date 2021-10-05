Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues. 10/12 6:30 p.m. School Board

Tues. 10/12 7 p.m. Conservation Committee

Wed. 10/13 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee

Wed. 10/13 7 p.m. Town Council

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Tues. 10/12 5:30 p.m. Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee Town Hall

Tues. 10/12 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall

Tues. 10/12 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission Town Hall

Wed. 10/13 5:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 10/13 7 p.m. Zoning Board Town Hall

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Tues. 10/12 3:30 p.m. Open Space Acquisition Committee

Tues. 10/12 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 10/13 5 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Wed. 10/13 6 p.m. Board of Education High School

Wed. 10/13 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 10/14 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission

Fri. 10/15 10:30 a.m. Board of Health/Human Rights Commission Joint Meeting

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

