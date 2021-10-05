Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  10/12  6:30 p.m.  School Board

Tues.  10/12  7 p.m.  Conservation Committee

Wed.  10/13  5:30 p.m.  Community Services Committee

Wed.  10/13  7 p.m.  Town Council

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Tues.  10/12  5:30 p.m.  Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee  Town Hall

Tues.  10/12  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall

Tues.  10/12  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission  Town Hall

Wed.  10/13  5:30 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  10/13  7 p.m.  Zoning Board  Town Hall

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Tues.  10/12  3:30 p.m.  Open Space Acquisition Committee

Tues.  10/12  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  10/13  5 p.m.   Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Wed.  10/13  6 p.m.  Board of Education  High School

Wed.  10/13  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  10/14  7 p.m.  Human Rights Commission

Fri.  10/15  10:30 a.m.  Board of Health/Human Rights Commission Joint Meeting

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
cape elizabeth maine, Forecaster Community, scarborough maine, south portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles