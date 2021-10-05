GOLF

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will finally get their match, even if it’s just 12 holes.

After butting heads in a dispute driven largely on social media for the better part of two years, Koepka and DeChambeau will face each other in the latest edition of “Capital One’s The Match” the day after Thanksgiving at Wynn Golf Course on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Nov. 26 exhibition will be shown on TNT and give everyone plenty of time to relive their back-and-forth that began at Liberty National in August 2019 and appeared to cool when they were teammates on the winning U.S. team at the Ryder Cup.

DeChambeau hinted at “something fun coming up here” during his news conference at the Ryder Cup. Koepka was asked about it two days later at his news conference and said: “I have no idea. I didn’t listen to the comment or hear what the said.”

Both will have open mics during the 12-hole match.

COLLEGES

NCAA: Looking to address the growing number of transfers, the NCAA Division I Council approved a one-year waiver that will allow college football teams to sign up to seven players to replace those that leave.

Current NCAA rules state a team can sign no more than 25 players to a scholarship in any year. That includes incoming high school prospects and college transfers. The waiver will allow teams to sign 25 players, plus as many as seven transfers — not high school players — to replace those who transfer out in the first term.

SOCCER

NWSL: Steve Baldwin resigned as CEO and managing partner of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Washington Spirit in the wake of coach Richie Burke’s firing following a harassment investigation.

Baldwin’s resignation was the latest response to a string of scandals to hit the NWSL, the top women’s professional soccer league in the United States. Most recently, the league was rocked by sexual harassment and misconduct allegations involving longtime coach Paul Riley, a situation that prompted Commissioner Lisa Baird to resign Friday.

Baldwin said in a statement he decided to resign at the request of players and to avoid becoming a distraction. The team’s official supporters’ group had called for Baldwin to sell his interest in the team, saying it would curtail certain game-day traditions, including chants, until changes were made.

MLS: The MLS All-Star Game will have another first-time host next season.

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber announced the award of the summer showcase at a ceremony at Allianz Field, where the MLS All-Stars will face a to-be-determined opponent on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The 19,600-seat, soccer-specific home of Minnesota United opened in 2019.

Minnesota United Coach Adrian Heath will lead the MLS All-Star team. The Loons, who joined MLS in 2017, made the playoffs in 2019 and 2020, when they reached the Western Conference final. They are currently in seventh place, in the final postseason spot.

UEFA: UEFA opened investigations into allegations of racist abuse by Czech children and antisemitism by German fans at Europa League games.

Thousands of young fans booed Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, who is Black, during the team’s visit to Sparta Prague last Thursday. However, Sparta denies allegations of racism.

Union Berlin already apologized for “shameful and intolerable” abuse by its fans targeted at fans of Israeli club Maccabi Haifa on the same evening.

UEFA opened disciplinary cases against the two clubs but gave no timetable for its decisions.

BRAZIL: A Brazilian soccer player was arrested after kicking a referee in the head during a second-division game, knocking him unconscious, authorities said.

William Ribeiro kicked referee Rodrigo Crivellaro twice during Monday’s match between Sao Paulo de Rio Grande and hosts Guarani de Venancio Aires, the second time when the official lay on the ground. The incident happened after Crivellaro did not give Ribeiro’s Sao Paulo team a free kick.

The match was suspended and Crivellaro was taken to a local hospital. Ribeiro was arrested at the stadium. Crivellaro was released from the hospital Tuesday morning. The referee told journalists he is yet to see footage of the incident. Local police investigator Vinicius Assunção told journalists that a judge will decide whether Ribeiro will remain in custody during the investigation or be released on bail.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »