BRUNSWICK — Luke Patterson scored just over 10 into in the first half as the Brunswick boys’ soccer team played to a 1-1 tie with Lewiston on Tuesday afternoon.

“Today meant a lot, we knew we had to play our best game of the season,” Patterson said. “We wanted to show ourselves how good we can play against one of the top teams.”

Lewiston (8-0-1) took a 1-0 lead when Khalid Hersi scored early in the first half. Patterson scored just 12 seconds later to tie it for Brunswick (7-1-1).

WAYNFLETE 9, ST. DOMINIC 0: The Flyers (7-1-1) scored four goals in the first half and cruised to a win over the Saints (1-7) in Portland.

Samir Sayed, Dudley Holdridge, Henry Hart, Oscar Herrera, Matt Adey, Liam Slocumb and Payton Smith all scored a goal for Waynflete.

Connor Cyr stopped 13 shots for St. Dominic, while Lincoln Smith recorded three saves for the shutout.

VINALHAVEN 4, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 0: Robbie Swears scored twice as the Vikings (1-1) beat the Lions (1-5) in Vinalhaven.

Lincoln Dennison and Trey Goodrich each added a goal for Vinalhaven. Goalkeeper Tanner Lazzaro stopped two shots in the shutout.

Tyler Wilson made three saves for GPC.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

VINALHAVEN 5, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 0: Myra Mills scored twice as the Vikings (1-0) shutout the Lions (0-5) in Vinalhaven.

Makayla Boody, Kailyn Hussey and Lydia Wentworth all scored once. Vinalhaven goalkeeper Jazmyn Robichaud recorded one save.

GPC goalkeeper Sophia Steward turned away two shots.

WAYNFLETE 2, ST. DOMINIC 0: Lucy Hart scored twice in in a Flyers’ (5-4) win over the Saints (2-7) in Portland.

Vivienne Cook added an assist for Waynflete. Jesse Connors had two saves.

Anna Theriault had 13 saves for St. Dom’s.

FIELD HOCKEY

NYA/WAYNFLETE 7, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Emma Bowden and Emilia McKenney each scored three goals for NYA/Waynflete (5-3), who beat the Rangers (0-9-1) in Yarmouth.

Larkin Kern had one goal for NYA/Waynflete.

YARMOUTH 0, LAKE REGION 0: Reiyn Hart recorded 11 save for the Lakers (4-4-1) and Cassie Walsh stopped eight shots for the Clippers (7-3-2) as the teams played to a scoreless tie in double overtime in Naples.

BRUNSWICK 1, LEWISTON 0: Sara Coughlin scored in the third quarter to break the tie and lift the Dragons (6-4-2) past the Blue Devils (6-5-1) in Brunswick.

Kiki Densmore assisted on the goal for Brunswick, which got one save from goalie Ahavah Burch.

Lewiston goalie Kimberley McLaughlin made nine saves.

ST. DOMINIC 6, WELLS 0: Julianne Cook had a hat trick in the Saints’ (9-0) win over the Warriors (2-4-2) in Wells.

Ellie Russell also had a goal for St. Dom’s, and Isabella Pelletier and Kathleen Dean had assists. Pilar Hewey made three saves in the win.

– Eli Canfield of the Times Record contributed to this report

