The Wiscasset-based National Digital Equity Center has announced its new non-profit status and new board members with plans to branch out nationally.

The organization describes itself as “proponents of Digital Equity, a condition in which all individuals and communities have the information technology capacity needed for full participation in our society, democracy and economy.” The National Digital Equity Center provides classes to aid in professional growth, personal enrichment, computer skills, and preparation for professional careers.

Formerly a program of the Axiom Education & Training Center, the National Digital Equity Center has branched out as an independent non-profit with the mission to expand nationally to close the digital divide, according to a news release. Digital Inclusion Week, Oct. 4-8, hosted by National Digital Inclusion Alliance is a time to recognize the importance of digital equity and pathways to digital empowerment according to the center.

The center wants to offer its programs to a wider audience and provide communities across the country with tools to mobilize broadband technologies through digital inclusion, literacy efforts, education and resource planning among other activities.

“The National Digital Equity Center, www.digitalequitycenter.org, is so pleased to welcome our new Board of Directors, and the plan to expand nationally to close the digital divide,” said Susan Corbett, executive director. “The National Digital Equity Center has been, and will continue to be, a thought leader on digital equity and digital inclusion. We are honored to join the National Digital Inclusion Alliance for Digital Inclusion Week, www.digitalinclusion.org, in celebrating and raising awareness of solutions addressing affordable broadband, affordable equipment, digital literacy training, and public computer access.”

The center’s board includes Lisa Leahy, president and director; Grace Cleaves, vice president and consultant; Mark Ouellette, secretary and CEO and president of Axiom Technologies; and consultant Steven Koltai.

For more information about the center’s digital equity and digital inclusion resources and about Digital Inclusion Week, visit digitalequitycenter.org.

