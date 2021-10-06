The Brunswick School Department has canceled the rest of the high school football team’s scheduled games and has fired long-time football coach Dan Cooper in the wake of its investigation into a hazing incident at a preseason retreat.

Superintendent Phil Potenziano made the announcement in a letter to the community on Wednesday afternoon.

“I am writing with some regrettable news about our football season. I wanted first to inform you that Daniel Cooper is no longer affiliated with our athletic department,” Potenziano wrote. “His departure, the removal of some players from the team, and the number of ineligible or injured players on the team have caused the administration and I to seriously evaluate our ability to safely field a team for the remainder of the season. After very careful deliberation, we have concluded that we cannot safely field a team and continue playing contests for the remaining three games of the season.”

The hazing incident took place at a preseason overnight team retreat Aug. 16-17 at Thomas Point Beach in Brunswick.

According to a heavily redacted copy of the report obtained by the Portland Press Herald, the investigation was launched after school officials were informed on Sept. 2 that during the retreat a football player was held down and a sex toy was put into his mouth. The report states that 36 of 39 rostered players were interviewed as part of the investigation, as were Cooper and other coaches. It also notes that texts, emails and other correspondence related to the events at the retreat were reviewed and four brief videos, recorded on students’ phones, of the alleged incidents during the retreat were also obtained.

Most of the report, including all conclusions, were redacted.

“We understand that this decision will likely come as a blow to many of our student-athletes and their families, and we regret the circumstances that forced us into having to make this difficult decision,” Potenziano wrote in his letter to the community. “However, we must be guided by what is best for the safety and well-being of our students and the administration, and I believe that this is the right decision.”

