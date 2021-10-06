It’s about to get serious.

The fall season will bestow its first championships with the golf state matches this coming weekend, and the rest of the sports have made the turn into the backstretch of their campaigns.

There’s much excitement to come and some highlights in the rear view mirror as well, so here’s a quick glimpse at what’s upcoming and what you might have missed:

Golf

The golf state matches are Friday (Class B) and Saturday (Class A and Class C) at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro, and three local teams will take part.

At last week’s Western Maine Conference qualifier, Cape Elizabeth finished second to Yarmouth as a team and advanced. The Capers were led individually by Sam Ludington (who had an 18-hole score of 84, good for eighth place) and Jake Frame (85), who finished ninth. Also scoring were Antonio Dell’Aquila, Dylan Ludington and Curtis Sullivan, who all shot an 87, which tied for 12th.

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association qualifier was held Monday, where Scarborough and South Portland both advanced. The Red Riots shot a team score of 328 to place fourth in the conference (Falmouth was first with a score of 322). Lucas Flaherty was the top individual with a score of 73. Alex Leupold (83) tied for 13th, Connor Corcoran (84) tied for 18th and Ben Stanley (88) tied for 31st.

The Red Storm finished seventh with a score of 343 and while only six teams qualified, by virtue of winning its division and shooting under 346 at the qualifier, Scarborough will go to states while sixth-place Greely stays home. The Red Storm were led by Alden Griffiths (81), who tied for eighth. T.J. Liponis (83) tied for 13th, Asa Buteau (89) tied for 33rd and Marc Twombly and Keenan Buteau both shot 90 to tie for 40th.

Football

It was nearly a clean sweep for local football teams last weekend.

Cape Elizabeth improved to 4-0 with a 35-14 home win over York in the Capers’ biggest test to date. After the Wildcats struck first, Cape Elizabeth got its offense going and answered, in thoroughly unorthodox fashion, as Nick Laughlin appeared to be pay dirt-bound from 12 yards out, then fumbled just shy of the goal line, but after the ball rolled into the end zone, Ceroi Mello fell on it, and while the extra point was blocked, the Capers were within one point after one quarter. Cape Elizabeth went on top for good early in the second period, as quarterback Caden McDuffie hit Jack Gorman from 20 yards out and Laughlin added a two-point conversion rush. Then, with just 6.4 seconds to go before the half, the McDuffie-to-Gorman tandem connected again, this time from 17 yards, and at the break, the Capers were ahead, 21-7.

“That score was huge,” Gorman said. “You could feel momentum going into the locker room and coming back out.”

York wouldn’t go quietly and drew back within seven late in the third quarter, but Cape Elizabeth put it away in the fourth period, as McDuffie found Gorman one final time, from 20 yards out, then McDuffie put the finishing touches on the victory with a 26-yard TD scamper and the Capers went on to a 35-14 victory.

“We don’t have a weak link anywhere,” McDuffie said. “We’re a good football team. We play 11 as one.”

“It was a good game,” said Capers coach Sean Green. “We’ve battled through a lot of adversity. I couldn’t be more proud of the guys who were on the field fighting for their brothers.”

Cape Elizabeth will face its biggest test to date Friday, when it goes to 3-0 Leavitt.

“We’re excited and we look forward to our game next week,” Green said. “(Leavitt coach Mike) Hathaway and his staff are one of the best coaching staffs in the state. They’ll have their boys ready. They’re tough and balanced and play great defense. We just need to do our jobs and execute at a high level and well be OK.”

Scarborough made it two in a row and improved to 3-2 with a 21-14 home win over Cony. The Red Storm built a 21-0 lead, then held on down the stretch. Scarborough hosts 3-2 Sanford Friday night (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story).

South Portland had its chance to spring an upset against visiting Kennebunk, but lost a heartbreaker, 13-12, to fall to 2-3. After a scoreless first quarter, quarterback Jaelen Jackson’s 14-yard touchdown run put the Red Riots on top, but the extra point was no good and that loomed large. South Portland had a defensive goal line stand just before halftime to preserve the lead, but the Rams rallied to take a 13-6 lead after three quarters. With just 49 seconds to play, Jackson threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Thurber, but the Red Riots couldn’t convert a go-ahead two-point conversion and ultimately fell one point short.

South Portland is at 4-1 Noble Friday.

Boys’ soccer

Scarborough’s boys’ soccer team remained undefeated at press time following win at Massabesic (9-0), at home over Noble (7-0) and at home over Kennebunk (3-0). Against the Mustangs, Zander Haskell and Jack Matthews both scored twice, while Noah Batoosingh, Ethan Blanche, Will Fallona, Parker Killiard and Dillon Wilkinson had one goal apiece. Kilson Joao had two goals and Fallona one in the win over the Rams. The Red Storm (9-0) were at Marshwood Thursday and have a huge home showdown versus Falmouth Wednesday of next week.

South Portland took a 5-2-2 mark into a showdown at Gorham Wednesday after a scoreless tie at Marshwood and a 10-1 home win over Massabesic. In the victory, Joey Perron, Divin Mpinga, Jack Brownstein, Joey Hanlon, Cullen Adams, Sam Kierstead, Joel Kiala Luzolo, Che-Hao Saito, Drew Folley and Curtis Metcalf all had one goal. The Red Riots welcome Kennebunk Friday and play host to Deering Wednesday of next week.

Cape Elizabeth extended its win streak to seven Saturday with a 2-0 win at Fryeburg Academy, as Sam Cochran and Tiernan Lathrop scored goals. Tuesday, the Capers fell to 7-3 with a 2-0 loss at reigning Class B champion Yarmouth. Cape Elizabeth hosts Greely Friday and welcomes Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday of next week.

Greater Portland Christian School fell to 1-5 Tuesday with a 4-0 loss to Vinalhaven. The Lions hosted Temple Academy Thursday.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Scarborough made it 10 wins in a row to start the season after recent victories at Noble (2-0) and Kennebunk (5-1). Ali Mokriski scored both goals against the Knights. After hosting Marshwood Thursday, the Red Storm go to Falmouth Monday, then welcome Gorham Thursday of next week.

Cape Elizabeth won its ninth straight game to start the season and its 32nd in a row over three years, 13-0, over visiting Fryeburg Academy Saturday, as Caroline Gentile had four goals and two assists; Maggie Cochran added three goals and an assist; Emily Supple scored three goals; and Caroline Concannon, Heather Campbell and Piper Duryee each finished with one goal. Then, Tuesday, the Capers’ streak came to an end with a stunning 3-2 home loss to Yarmouth. Supple scored with just 12 seconds to go in the first half and C.C. Duryee added a goal early in the second half, but the Clippers rallied for an improbable win.

“I think we were the better team, but (Yarmouth) defended well and kept it tight in the first half,” Cape Elizabeth coach Graham Forsyth said. “I said to the girls at halftime, that they’re always dangerous on the break. A lapse in concentration killed us. I always say that the only team that can beat us is ourselves, and in the second half, we beat ourselves.”

The Capers go to Greely Friday and visit visit Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday of next week.

“We needed an attitude adjustment and the girls knew that,” Forsyth said. “We’ve talked about that for awhile. I told the girls if we wanted to win states, the best thing that could happen is a loss. We don’t like to lose. We haven’t lost much the past four years. It wasn’t a playoff game we lost, but a regular season game. That’s the positive we’re taking.”

South Portland got in the win column with a 3-0 win at Massabesic, then fell to 1-9 with a 3-0 home loss to Gorham. In the victory, Ava Bryant scored twice and Eliese Perron had the other goal. The Red Riots were at Massabesic Thursday and visit Deering Tuesday of next week.

GPCS dropped to 0-5 with a 5-0 loss to Vinalhaven Friday.

Field hockey

Cape Elizabeth’s field hockey team was preparing for its biggest game in years at press time, as perennial powerhouse York paid a visit Wednesday night (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story). The Capers were 8-0-1 after double-overtime wins at Lake Region (1-0) and Freeport (3-2). Against the Lakers, Grace Gray played the hero. Gray scored an early goal against the Falcons, but Cape Elizabeth was down a goal late before Abbie Homicz tied it with 1:24 to go. Then, in the second OT, Kaitlyn McIntyre scored for another dramatic victory.

“I knew when Grace had the ball, she’d either (score) or I could get (the rebound),” McIntyre said. “(Grace) came straight through and went for the reverse (shot). It went off someone else’s stick and I just pushed it right in. It felt good.”

“I think it’s a good testament to how much passion the girls have,” said Capers coach Maura Bisogni. “I wish we could finish in regulation, but it’s good to know we can do it in overtime. We do have the flair for the dramatic.”

Cape Elizabeth goes to Poland Monday and visits Gray-New Gloucester Wednesday.

Scarborough improved to 10-1 and extended its win streak to six games after downing host Windham (4-0) and visiting Thornton Academy (2-0). Against the Eagles, Lily Stone had two goals, while Aydan Harris and Daisy Stone had one apiece. In the win over the Golden Trojans, Anna Borelli and Daisy Stone scored. The Red Storm were at Noble Wednesday, host Marshwood Tuesday of next week, then close the regular season at South Portland two days later.

South Portland fell to 0-8 after Monday’s 6-0 loss at reigning regional champion Biddeford. After hosting Sanford Wednesday, the Red Riots play at undefeated Cheverus Friday, host Marshwood Saturday and play host to Westbrook Tuesday of next week.

Volleyball

Cape Elizabeth’s volleyball team improved to 8-3 Monday with a hard-fought five-set win at Class A power Gorham. The Capers hosted Greely Wednesday, have a showdown/potential state final preview at Yarmouth Saturday, then close the regular season at home versus Kennebunk next Tuesday.

Scarborough improved to 8-2 after recent straight-set wins over visiting Marshwood (25-6, 26-24, 27-25), Kennebunk (25-5, 25-17, 25-13) and Massabesic (25-5, 25-7, 25-13). After welcoming Falmouth Thursday, the Red Storm play at South Portland Saturday, host Deering Tuesday of next week, then close at Falmouth two nights later.

South Portland was 5-5 after a 3-0 win at Windham and a 3-0 loss at Biddeford. After hosting Portland Thursday, the Red Riots welcome Scarborough Saturday, visit Massabesic Tuesday of next week, then finish at home versus Thornton Academy two nights later.

Cross country

Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough and South Portland runners took part in the Festival of Champions in Belfast Saturday.

On the boys’ side, out of 55 teams (Brunswick was first), the Capers finished third, the Red Riots were sixth and the Red Storm eighth. Individually, Scarborough’s Zach Barry was third for scoring purposes with a time of 16 minutes, 15.79 seconds. Cape Elizabeth was paced by Owen Patry (fifth, 16:21.50). South Portland’s top finisher was Jacob Ramos (18th, 16:58.31).

In the girls’ meet, a 49-team event won by Bonny Eagle, Cape Elizabeth was ninth, South Portland 34th and Scarborough 37th. The Capers were led by Hadley Mahoney, who finished fourth in 18:22.70. The Red Storm’s top finisher was Rowan Driscoll (112th, 22:35.37). The Red Riots were paced by Anna Brown (133rd, 23:00.54).

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

