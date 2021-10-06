As a lifelong resident of Portland and member of the Charter Commission representing North Deering, Riverton and Deering Center, I wholeheartedly believe that at-large City Council candidate Travis Curran will be a breath of fresh air for Portland politics.
I know he will be an outstanding advocate for all Portland residents, on- and off-peninsula, including service workers, seniors, young people and the hardworking folks who keep our community running. He stands for removing the influence of interest groups in local government and takes a collaborative, solution-based approach to the modern issues we face as a city.
I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of business-as-usual political bickering every election cycle. Travis has made it clear he stands above this.
He has my vote this November, and I encourage you to cast your vote for him as well.
Ryan Lizanecz
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Peter Funt: SNL stumbles over Biden
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Golden wise to seek better, not bigger, government
-
Editorials
Our View: Brunswick superintendent sends right message with response to football team ‘hazing’
-
Times Record
From the Chamber: In the Brunswick-area and the nation, a fourth quarter comeback in 2021
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Newspapers urged to support fairness in climate action
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.