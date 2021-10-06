As a lifelong resident of Portland and member of the Charter Commission representing North Deering, Riverton and Deering Center, I wholeheartedly believe that at-large City Council candidate Travis Curran will be a breath of fresh air for Portland politics.

I know he will be an outstanding advocate for all Portland residents, on- and off-peninsula, including service workers, seniors, young people and the hardworking folks who keep our community running. He stands for removing the influence of interest groups in local government and takes a collaborative, solution-based approach to the modern issues we face as a city.

I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of business-as-usual political bickering every election cycle. Travis has made it clear he stands above this.

He has my vote this November, and I encourage you to cast your vote for him as well.

Ryan Lizanecz

Portland

