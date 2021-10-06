RICHMOND — Jasmine Huntsman had a hat trick to lead the North Yarmouth Academy girls soccer team to a 6-1 win over Richmond on Wednesday.

Angel Huntsman added two goals while Michala Wallace had one for NYA (8-0-1). Eliza Chace made two saves.Lila Viselli scored for Richmond (6-4-0) and Liz Johnson stopped 13 shots.

BOYS SOCCER

LINCOLN ACADEMY 2, MORSE 0: Jack Duncan scored and had an assist as the Eagles blanked the Shipbuilders on Tuesday in Bath.

Duncan scored in the first half and had the assist on Casey Duncan’s second half goal.

Morse outshot Lincoln Academy 12-3 in the second half.

CAMDEN HILLS 4, MT. ARARAT 2: Evan Constantine and Cameron Brown scored two goals as the Windjammers prevailed Tuesday in Topsham.

The Windjammers jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the second half. Henry Pharris made 10 saves to help secure the win.

Sebastian Varela and Sean Rethi scored for Mt. Ararat. Jacob Fullerton had five saves and Jameson Fowler had two.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: