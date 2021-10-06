An Augusta woman is facing two felony charges after allegedly driving her car through a Brunswick resident’s garage and then striking a pool house on Tuesday.

Police say that the driver, 44-year-old Sarah Wiley, was under the influence of alcohol and narrowly missed the pool. Police arrived shortly after the crash at around 7:11 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from a witness.

Leading up to the crash, Police say Wiley was traveling south on Baribeau Drive, almost t-boned a vehicle at the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and then ultimately went up a driveway and through the garage.

Wiley was summonsed without further incident and brought to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. No one else was injured.

She was charged with operating under the influence and aggravated criminal mischief, both Class C felonies punishable by up to 5 years incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

Police say Wiley was driving her 2003 Toyota Corolla and had two prior OUIs. She is not being held, and is scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Superior Court on Dec. 21.

