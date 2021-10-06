KinoTek, a Portland-based company that has developed a platform to help clinicians rapidly obtain clients’ physical movement data, has closed on a $2.1 million seed round of investment from a Florida investment fund.

The investor, Florida-based Lake Nona Fund, is an early-stage venture capital fund that invests in companies in the sports and health technology industries. KinoTek is also being supported by the Maine Venture Fund and Bridge Angel investors.

KinoTek says its platform captures and documents movement data in five to 10 seconds, allowing clinicians to evaluate and then share and discuss the information with clients. It’s intended for use by physical therapists, chiropractors and strength and conditioning coaches, among others, who need movement data and measurements quickly.

KinoTek’s equipment generates 3-D visualization and quantitative measurements to better engage people undergoing therapy or conditioning. It was developed by KinoTek co-founder Justin Hafner, who, as a collegiate swimmer, suffered a shoulder injury and was frustrated during therapy because he was unable to get data or insights on how his recovery was progressing.

Hafner, who is chief executive of KinoTek, has a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology, the study of the mechanics of bodily movement. Company co-founder David Holomakoff is a biomechanical engineer.

Hafner said said KinoTek’s platform provides a faster, easier and more objective tool than other devices used in the field. He said the visualization it provides helps “clients to become part of their own recovery” while also giving clinicians the data they need to help make better decisions on treatment for their patients.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: