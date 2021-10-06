The South Portland Land Trust will give City Council candidates an opportunity to present their views on a wide range of environmental issues, including those related to the use of open space in the city, when it hosts a debate from 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 21.

The debate will be held virtually and broadcast live on SPC-TV.

All four candidates, Richard Matthews and Misha Pride in District 3 and Linda Cohen and Margaret Brownlee in District 4, have been invited to participate.

With the exception of last year, the Land Trust has organized the round-robin debate every year since 2008.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: