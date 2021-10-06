HOCKEY

The Boston Bruins closed out their preseason on Wednesday night with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals at TD Garden.

Anthony Mantha scored at 1:41 of overtime for Washington.

Boston, which opens its season at home against Dallas on Oct. 16, ended its preseason with two wins in six games. They lost their last three games in overtime.

Charlie Coyle, Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins.

• The Arizona Coyotes signed forward Alex Galchenyuk to a one-year deal.

Galchenyuk returns to Arizona after scoring five goals with eight assists with Ottawa and Toronto last season. He was traded to Carolina from Ottawa on Feb. 13 and two days later was traded to Toronto, where he played 26 games.

Galchenyuk had 19 goals and 22 assists in his previous stint with the Coyotes in 2018-19.

• San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane is being investigated on allegations that he used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

A person familiar with the investigation says the league is looking into whether Kane submitted a fake card. Using a fake vaccination card is illegal in both the United States and Canada, as well as against NHL rules.

• Montreal Coach Dominique Ducharme said he does not expect Carey Price to practice before the start of the regular season, making it unlikely the star goaltender will be ready for next week’s opener at Toronto.

Ducharme said Price is “not doing well right now” as he recovers from a non-COVID-19 illness. Price also had offseason surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Ducharme said the Canadiens will ease the 34-year-old Price back into action once he recovers. He also said defenseman Joel Edmundson will be out two to three weeks with an undisclosed injury.

• Quinton Byfield was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Kings, a day after fracturing his left ankle in a preseason game.

Byfield, the second overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft, was hurt in the third period of the Kings’ 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

SWIMMING

MAINE HALL OF FAME: Two successful coaches and three decorated swimmers will be inducted into the Maine Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame as part of a ceremony at Bruno’s Restaurant in Portland at noon Saturday.

Pat Gallant-Charette, renowned open-water distance swimmer from Westbrook, will be the guest speaker. To be inducted are James Wells (Bath High, Indiana University, three times Olympic Trials), Jennifer Roberts Zarkoskie (Sanford High, University of Maryland, UNH, 2012 Olympic Trials) and Derek Marshall (Camden-Rockport High, University of Maine).

Also being honored are longtime coaches Doug Springer of Old Town High and Bob Winslow of Belfast High.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Courtney Vandersloot scored 19 points and Kahleah Copper added 18 to help the host Chicago Sky beat the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 79-69 and advance to the WNBA finals.

Chicago is back in the finals for the first time since 2014 despite finishing the regular season with a .500 record.

Candace Parker, who returned home to Chicago this season, finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Jonquel Jones led the Sun with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Natisha Hiedeman added 16 points off the bench, hitting five 3-pointers.

TENNIS

BNP PARIBAS OPEN: Sloane Stephens outlasted Heather Watson 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-1 in her opening match at Indian Wells, California.

Stephens won 7 of 18 break points She raced to a 5-0 lead in the third set before Watson held, then served out the win. Watson had seven aces and seven double faults on the hard courts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Stephens advanced to a second-round match against fellow American Jessica Pegula.

SOCCER

NATIONALS LEAGUE: Spain ended Italy’s record unbeaten run of 37 matches by beating the European champion 2-1 in the semifinals after Roberto Mancini’s team was reduced to 10 men.

Ferran Torres scored two goals in the first half for Spain, the second coming after Leonardo Bonucci was sent off for a second yellow card three minutes before the break.

Lorenzo Pellegrini pulled one back for Italy late on as the Azzurri threatened an improbable comeback. In the end though, Mancini’s side fell to its first loss in more than three years, since being beaten by Portugal in September 2018. Its unbeaten streak was a world record in international soccer.

Spain will face either world champion France or top-ranked Belgium in the final in Milan on Sunday. The second semifinal is in Turin on Thursday.

