WATERBORO — CeCe Keller tucked home the rebound of an Ayla Lagasse shot 1:30 into overtime to give Biddeford a 2-1 win over previously undefeated Massabesic in a Class A South field hockey game Wednesday.

Micaela Jacobs converted an entry pass from Mary Duffy to put Massabesic (9-1) ahead in the first quarter. Biddeford (10-2), which has won nine straight after a 1-2 start, tied the game just before halftime on a goal by Khianna Jackson, assisted by Jill McSorley.

Biddeford goalie Abby Nadeau stopped 17 shots. Massabesic’s Lydia Suhy made 13 saves.

CHEVERUS 2, GORHAM 0: Taylor Krieger opened the scoring with an assist from Lucy Johnson in the first quarter, starting the Stags (10-0) on their way to a win over the Rams (6-4) in Gorham.

Norah Slattery made it 2-0 in the third quarter.

Logan LeFevre needed just two saves for the shutout. Gorham’s Lauren Bachner stopped 26 shots.

SANFORD 2, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Isabella Farrington put Sanford ahead in the second quarter, and Audrey Payeur added a fourth-quarter goal as the Spartans (2-9) defeated the Red Riots (0-9) in South Portland.

WINDHAM 3, KENNEBUNK 2: The Eagles (6-5-1) got goals from Zoe Dries, Amanda Foss and Ellie Miller and held off the Rams (5-5) in Windham.

Avah Bedard and Becky Taggart scored for Kennebunk, with Taggart’s goal in the fourth quarter cutting Windham’s lead to 3-2.

Windham goalie Kelsey Gerry made eight saves. Kennebunk’s Ari Fourtzialas-Price had 12 saves.

BOYS’ SOCCER

WINDHAM 3, CHEVERUS 2: Sam Glicos broke a deadlock with 10 minutes remaining, lifting the Eagles (9-1) over the Stags (2-6-2) in Portland.

Glicos finished with two goals and Luke Kunniffe got the opener for Windham. Eagles keeper Colby Connolly turned away nine shots.

Aidan Fedrizzi and Brady Hoglund scored for Cheverus, which twice erased a one-goal deficit. Wyatt Roy finished with nine saves.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 6, RICHMOND 1: Jasmine Huntsman notched a hat trick to lead the Panthers (8-0-1) past the Bobcats (6-4) in Richmond.

Angel Huntsman added two goals and Michala Wallace got the other for NYA (8-0-1). Panthers keeper Eliza Chace made two saves.

Lila Viselli scored for Richmond, and Liz Johnson stopped 13 shots.