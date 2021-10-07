I’ve watched for a couple of years as CMP tries to “flimflam” Mainers. This multinational corporation, CMP/Avangrid/Iberdola, stands to make billions of dollars on the CMP corridor so it’s worth it to them to spend millions on advertising, lawyers, lobbyists, bribes, lies, deception, confusion – whatever it takes to get what they want: $$$.
They’ve even set up fake “citizens groups” as an advertising tool to deceive us. Just go to any of their fake group sites and see what you find. Clue: It won’t be citizens!
I don’t like it when someone tries to flimflam me. That’s why I will vote “Yes” on Question 1 to reject the corridor on Nov. 2.
Elizabeth Huntley
Portland
