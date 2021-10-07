Portland police say a bicyclist was hit and injured late Thursday evening by a van, the second time this week that a cyclist has been struck by a motor vehicle.

Police said the bicyclist was struck at around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Forest Avenue and State Street. The rider was transported to Maine Medical Center with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for a time, but has since reopened. No additional details were available.

Portland police said a 63-year-old man was seriously injured Tuesday evening when his bike collided with a boat trailer being towed by an SUV. The driver of the SUV, a 22-year-old Portland resident, was not charged. That collision took place in the vicinity of 335 Forest Ave.

