The South Portland Land Trust will give candidates for the city council an opportunity to present their views on a wide range of environmental issues, including those related to the use of open space in the city, when it hosts a debate forum on Oct. 21 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The debate will be held virtually (on Zoom) and broadcast live on SPC-TV. All four candidates for city council have been invited.

The land trust has invited the four candidates to participate: Margaret Brownlee, Linda Cohen, Richard Matthews, and Misha Pride. Pride, the incumbent for District 3, is being challenged by Matthews. Brownlee and Cohen are vying for the District 4 seat. Incumbent April Carrichio is not seeking re-election.

“Many of the city’s most pressing issues revolve around open space, development, city planning, affordable housing, municipal climate policy, and more,” said Richard Rottkov, land trust president, in an Oct. 5 news release. “Our previous forums revealed a great deal about the candidates’ positions on a wide-range of issues. Taxpayers want to know their candidates’ views, and our intent is to help make them known with this debate.”

With the exception of last year, the land trust has organized the round-robin debate every year since 2008.

South Portland Public Library to host ‘A Matter of Balance’

South Portland Public Library will host a nationally recognized program, A Matter of Balance, Oct. 12 through Nov. 15. The workshop is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.

A Matter of Balance is designed to help manage falls and increase activity levels. In the eight-session workshop, participants will learn to view falls as something that can be controlled, make changes around the home to reduce fall risks, exercise to increase strength and balance, and learn how being assertive can help stay independent.

It is an in-person program and participants will be required to wear masks in class and be fully vaccinated. Preregistration is required and opened Sept. 25 at the South Portland Healthy Aging event. For more information or to register, call 207-396-6578.

Hospice of Southern Maine to host second annual ‘Hike for Hospice’

Hospice of Southern Maine invites participants to take part in its second annual Hike for Hospice event. With this year’s virtual format, participants can walk, run, bike or hike on their own time and in their location of choice now through Oct. 31.

Hike for Hospice is a fundraiser to support Hospice of Southern Maine’s mission to provide compassion, care and comfort through end of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses. Last year, Hospice of Southern Maine cared for nearly 1,800 patients and their loved ones at home and at its Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. All proceeds raised from the event will support Hospice of Southern Maine, including Gosnell Memorial Hospice House (its 18-bed inpatient facility) and its Home Hospice Program. Last year’s inaugural Hike for Hospice raised over $100,000.

“We saw such an incredible response to last year’s event that we’re excited to bring Hike for Hospice back again this year,” said Daryl Cady, CEO of Hospice of Southern Maine, in an Oct. 1 news release. “Some people choose to walk in remembrance of a loved one touched by hospice, others just want to get out and be active while supporting an important local cause. Whatever the reason, we are excited to bring the community together with such a fun and meaningful event.”

Participants can register for $25 per person, with a discounted rate of $10 for students younger than 18. Children 10 and younger participate for free. Participants are encouraged to share their experience on social media and fundraise to help support the mission of Hospice of Southern Maine. For more information or to register, visit hikeforhospice.org.

Senator to host public office hours in South Portland, Cape Elizabeth

Senator Anne Carney, D-Cape Elizabeth, will hold office hours on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Mill Creek Gazebo in South Portland and from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Living Room at Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth.

Office hours provide local residents a chance to meet with their representatives to ask questions and get help with legislative or state government services. Carney will give updates on her legislation from this session and on the Legislature’s work more broadly.

Carney represents Senate District 29, which includes Cape Elizabeth, South Portland, and part of Scarborough.

Those who cannot make the event, but who still wish to connect with the senator, can reach out any time at 207-287-1515 or at [email protected]

Regular updates can also be found on Carney’s Facebook account, with or without an account. Visit https://www.facebook.com/anneformaine. In the event of inclement weather, check Carney’s Facebook page.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: