PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Country star Dolly Parton and her Smoky Mountain businesses have raised $700,000 to help residents impacted by the catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee.
According to a news release Wednesday, Parton chose United Way of Humphreys County to receive and distribute the donation at the suggestion of her friend and fellow country music legend Loretta Lynn. A foreman at Lynn’s ranch was among those who died in the flood.
Parton says she was compelled to help out after the support the Smokies received following the 2016 Sevier County wildfires.
“I hope that this money can be put to good use to help the people of Middle Tennessee with what they need during their recovery,” Parton said in a statement.
During the Aug. 21 flood, more than 500 homes and 50 businesses were damaged after up to 17 inches of rain fell in less than 24 hours over the weekend in the rural community.
