Staff at the Land Use Planning Commission have recommended rejecting an application to rezone 528 acres near Baxter State Park so the applicant can run Maine’s first large-scale metallic mining operation in decades, saying the proposal is riddled with errors and inconsistencies.

Wolfden Resources, an Ontario-based company, petitioned the LUPC in January 2020 for permission to rezone the land in northern Maine outside Patten so that it could mine for copper, zinc, silver and other valuable metals. The tract is also near Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

Since January 2020, the LUPC and Wolfden have gone back and forth in an effort to come to agreement on a proposal that would satisfy zoning requirements, but on Thursday – seven months after the company was asked to update its petition – the staff for the LUPC recommended the rezoning petition be rejected. The scathing analysis said that “staff have identified 59 inconsistencies, errors and failures to provide information” that were requested by the LUPC. Further review of the company’s petition would constitute a waste of commissioners’ time, staff concluded.

“Like prior versions of Wolfden’s petition, the September 2021 petition contains numerous errors, inconsistencies, and omissions. As a result of these deficiencies, it is the staff’s opinion that scheduling a public hearing on this petition within the time required by the LUPC’s rules (45 days) would not assist the commission in reaching its decision,” the staff analysis states. “The state of the petition is such that a hearing would need to focus on the petition’s numerous errors, inconsistencies, and omissions instead of a substantive review of the petition relative to the criteria for the zoning decision.”

The LUPC is scheduled to meet virtually on Wednesday to decide whether Wolfden’s petition be allowed to proceed.

Wolfden is seeking LUPC approval to rezone land that would allow it to operate a metal mine at Pickett Mountain near Mount Chase. Patten is the closest town to Pickett Mountain, about 10 miles to the south.

According to Wolfden, a massive sulphide deposit was discovered in 1979 by the Getty Mining Co. Ltd., a division of Getty Oil, at Pickett Mountain. Chevron eventually took over Getty, which led to curtailment of further exploration work. The site contains one of the highest grade, massive sulphide deposits in North America. Chevron in 1989 abandoned its interest in metals exploration and allowed its lease on the property to lapse, Wolfden said in a post on its website.

