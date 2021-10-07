SOUTH PARIS — Paige Witwicki scored the lone goal of the game as Mt. Ararat topped Oxford Hills 1-0 in field hockey action Thursday.

Audrey Marchildon assisted the goal for the Eagles (7-3-2). Piper Cohen saved four shots to help secure the shutout victory.

Oxford Hills (8-5-0) goalie Gabby Wight saved six shots.

YARMOUTH 2, FREEPORT 1: Juliet Meas broke a 1-1 tie in the fourth quarter to give the Clippers (8-3-2) the lead for good as they topped the Falcons (4-6) at Freeport.

Colleen Lynch opened the scoring with a goal in the second quarter to stake Yarmouth to a halftime lead, but Sophie Bradford countered on a Kyla Havey pass with 18 seconds to play in the third quarter.

GIRLS SOCCER

YARMOUTH 3, FREEPORT 2: Freshman Taylor Oranellas tied the game late in regulation, then Ava Feeley scored in the first overtime to give Yarmouth a victory.

The Clippers (9-1-1) took the lead on a goal by Macy Gilroy, assisted by Feeley, in the seventh minute. Freeport drew even on Emily Olsen’s free kick late in the first half.

Meg Driscoll then gave Freeport (6-7-0) a 2-1 early in the second half, but Oranellas put in a header off a Gilroy corner kick with 2:15 remaining in regulation.

Late in the first overtime, Katelyn D’Appolonia sent a long ball ahead to Feeley, who one-timed it past Falcons keeper Amanda Panciocco (five saves).

