Marc Glass has been named director of communications and public affairs at Maine Behavioral Healthcare. Glass previously served as director of public affairs and strategic messaging at the University of Southern Maine, a role he assumed in March 2020. He has also served as assistant vice president of advancement and communications as well as director of advancement at the University of Maine at Farmington. Prior to that, he held various communications roles in higher education, primarily with Bates College in Lewiston.

Diversified Communications announced the following promotions: Amanda Whitmore was promoted to customer service systems manager. She joined the firm in 2007 and previously worked as project manager. Cameron Perkins was promoted to marketing coordinator. He was previously a marketing administrative assistant and was hired in 2019. Jackie Buck was promoted to group project manager. Buck was previously an events coordinator and was hired in 2017. Jessica Woods was promoted to FP&A manager in the finance department. She was previously a financial analyst. She joined the firm in 2016.

Kara O’Brien was promoted to conference manager. She was previously a project manager. She was hired in 2015. Nicole Mathuin was promoted to a data analyst in the data and analytics department. She joined the firm in 2019 and was previously an analytics coordinator. Samantha Johnson was promoted to marketing coordinator. Johnson was previously a marketing administrative assistant. She was hired in 2018. Autumn Dubel was promoted to marketing coordinator. Dubel was previously a marketing administrator. She was hired in 2019.

Baker Newman Noyes has announced 11 senior-level promotions in its Portland office: Ally Brophy has been promoted to marketing manager. She also oversees the firm’s proposal and business development efforts. Brophy has been at BNN for more than nine years as a senior marketing coordinator. Gilda Bryand has been promoted to tax operations senior manager. Bryand joined the firm in 2015 after working for many years in the telecommunications industry. Megan Elliott has been promoted to senior manager in the tax practice. She joined the firm in 2015 as a member of the private client services group.

Gibrian Foltz has been promoted to senior manager in Baker Newman Noyes’ tax practice. He joined the firm in 2007. Courtney Francis has been promoted to senior manager in the multi-generational business tax group. Francis joined Baker Newman Noyes in 2014. Josie Hajdysz has been promoted to director of finance. Hajdysz joined the firm in 2006 and oversees its financial functions. Spencer Hathaway has been promoted to senior manager in the assurance practice. He joined the firm in 2013 after interning there the year before. Dustin Kaubris has been promoted to manager in the assurance practice. Kaubris joined the firm in 2016 as a staff auditor before being promoted to audit senior in 2018.

Nate Marcet has been promoted to manager in Baker Newman Noyes tax practice. Marcet joined BNN as an intern in 2015 and as a tax staff accountant the following year. Kelly Pelletier has been promoted to senior manager in the tax practice. Pelletier focuses on high-net-worth individuals, specializing in income tax planning and compliance for individuals, trusts and estates. Michael Trahan has been promoted to manager in the assurance practice. Trahan worked as an intern in the firm’s assurance department in 2015, joining as a staff member the following year.

NEW HIRES

Bob Kuniega has been named chief executive of Lanco Integrated of Westbrook. Kuniega steps into the role for Ed Karabec, Lanco’s longtime CEO, who announced his plans to retire. Kuniega brings 30 years of executive leadership experience, rising through a series of sales, marketing, engineering and operations positions.

Please send your submissions to [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: