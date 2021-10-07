OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Residents in Old Orchard Beach voting on Election Day, Nov. 2 will decide whether to approve two proposed amendments to the Town Charter.

Questions 1 asks voters if they wish to increase, from $250,000 to $500,000, orders and resolves for capital improvements and general obligation bonds on petitions to overrule the actions of the Town Council.

The action addresses the amount of expenditure to begin such an action.

Question 2 asks voters to increase, from $500,000 to $1 million, the amount the Town Council is required to send to voters for approval before issuing general obligation bonds, except for tax, bond, or grant anticipation notes.

“The reason for the increase (on Question 2) is based on current costs for infrastructure projects and equipment,” said Town Manager Diana Asanza. “In today’s market $500,000 projects are relatively small projects, and the current amount has been in place for over 10 years.”

As well, she said, “it is more common for municipalities in manager-council forms of government to require referendum approval for the issuance of general obligation bonds above a certain amount but allow a town council to authorize capital projects funded through other sources such as capital reserve funds, since the town has already saved the money to make the expenditure through the annual budget process.”

Absentee ballots are available now at Old Orchard Beach Town Hall. Voters can request them by calling 934-4042 or dropping by and pick one up. If absentee voters choose to do so, they may vote at Town Hall.

