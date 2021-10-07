The Portland-based financial services company Wex Inc. now requires employees who work in a company office, travel for work or meet with customers or co-workers to be fully vaccinated.

The company announced its new policy Thursday, but said it has been in effect since last Friday. Wex is requiring that unvaccinated or not-fully vaccinated employees work remotely, although most of the company’s workers have been working from home for about 18 months.

Wex is Maine’s first major nonmedical employer in the private sector to publicly announce its own vaccine mandate.

The company’s decision comes three weeks after the Biden administration said it will issue a new rule requiring employees of companies with more than 100 workers to either be vaccinated or take weekly COVID-19 tests in an effort get the vaccine applied more broadly and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

That rule has not been issued yet but is expected within a few weeks. It will apply to an estimated 170,000 Mainers – about a third of the workforce – and Biden has said all federal workers will have to be vaccinated, as well.

About 60 percent of Americans have received the vaccine, and Mainers have been getting vaccinated at one of the highest rates in the country. This week, Gov. Janet Mills said 1 million of Maine’s 1.4 million residents have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Wex said its vaccine requirements come as it is maintaining flexibility on a return to the office for its workers, most of whom switched to work-from-home when the pandemic spread globally in early 2020. A company official said Wex can offer its employees a test as an alternative to vaccination, but said the work-from-home alternative makes it unlikely that anyone will be required to be tested.

Rob Gould, spokesman for the company, said the decision on vaccinations was made to try to balance the threat posed by the wide spread of COVID-19 variants and employees saying they wanted to be able to meet in person or travel to see customers or visit Wex facilities.

He said the company also encourages employees to wear face coverings in common areas and will monitor the course of the pandemic and make changes to its rules if that’s dictated by scientific data and guidance from health organizations.

Claire Clonan, vice president of global human resources operations for Wex, said 90 percent of the company’s employees have been vaccinated. Wex has about 5,400 employees worldwide, with about 1,500 in Maine and “only a handful” of them are required to be in the office.

The preference for work-from-home arrangements among many of its employees led to Wex’s decision in July to scrap plans for a $50 million operations center at The Downs in Scarborough. The company had expected that it would move 1,000 employees to the new building, but it was no longer needed.

Wex also has large office buildings in South Portland and on the waterfront in Portland.

But the pandemic has led to those buildings being largely vacant most days, Gould said, and only a few employees are required to be in one of the office buildings. In addition, exceptions are made for workers who want to avoid going into the office while new variants of the coronavirus are spreading, he said.

Gould said the company now requires most meetings to be run in a way that they are accessible to those not in the building, with an internet hookup for audio and video, for instance.

“We’re being really mindful of those folks who want to be remote,” Clonan said.

It’s been difficult for Wex and most companies to keep up with shifting requirements from federal and state governments, as well as the company’s own rules, as the pandemic has taken hold over the past 18 months, she said.

“It’s been a moving target,” Clonan said, and Wex has generally opted to follow the most strict guidelines so as to not run afoul of any rules.

Wex and its chief executive, Melissa Smith, have been strong proponents of the vaccination effort. In February, when the vaccine first became available, Smith led an effort among company officials in Greater Portland to steer corporate volunteer resources to help run large vaccination sites.

Other major, private employers in Maine including Unum, Idexx Laboratories and L.L. Bean did not respond to requests Thursday for an update on their vaccination policies.

