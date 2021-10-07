Amy Allen, who grew up in Windham and South Portland, has been living in Los Angeles for the past few years, carving out a name for herself not only as songwriter for artists like Selena Gomez and Halsey but also as a recording artist herself.

The video for her song “Queen of Silver Linings,” released in July 2020, has racked up more than 1.5 million views on YouTube.

Last week, “A Woman’s World” dropped, and it’s closing in on 50,000 views in its first week.

This is what Allen said about the song in an email that went out to her mailing list:

“I wrote ‘A Woman’s World’ in the middle of a snowstorm when I was home in Maine last December. I had just gotten off a demoralizing business call. A male songwriter kept interrupting and talking over me to tell me why he deserved more compensation for his time than my own.”

Allen went on to say that, in the past, she’s allowed people to take advantage of her, like that man did on that call. This time she handled it differently. “For the first time in my career I had truly gone head to head with someone and advocated for myself in a very vocal and confident manner. It honestly felt like I discovered this brewing super power I had been waiting for the right time to unleash,” wrote Allen.

Here’s “A Woman’s World:”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: