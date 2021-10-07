WATERBORO — Cece Keller tucked home the rebound of an Ayla Lagasse shot 1:30 into overtime to give Biddeford a 2-1 win over previously undefeated Massabesic in a Class A South field hockey game Wednesday.

Micaela Jacobs converted an entry pass from Mary Duffy to put Massabesic (9-1) ahead in the first quarter. Biddeford (10-2), which has won nine straight after a 1-2 start, tied the game just before halftime on a goal by Khianna Jackson, assisted by Jill McSorley.

Biddeford goalie Abby Nadeau stopped 17 shots. Massabesic’s Lydia Suhy made 13 saves.

CHEVERUS 2, GORHAM 0: Taylor Krieger opened the scoring with an assist from Lucy Johnson in the first quarter, starting the Stags (10-0) on their way to a win over the Rams (6-4) in Gorham.

Norah Slattery made it 2-0 in the third quarter.

Logan LeFevre needed just two saves for the shutout. Gorham’s Lauren Bachner stopped 26 shots.

SANFORD 2, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Isabella Farrington put Sanford ahead in the second quarter, and Audrey Payeur added a fourth-quarter goal as the Spartans (2-9) defeated the Red Riots (0-9) in South Portland.

WINDHAM 3, KENNEBUNK 2: The Eagles (6-5-1) got goals from Zoe Dries, Amanda Foss and Ellie Miller and held off the Rams (5-5) in Windham.

Avah Bedard and Becky Taggart scored for Kennebunk, with Taggart’s goal in the fourth quarter cutting Windham’s lead to 3-2.

Windham goalie Kelsey Gerry made eight saves. Kennebunk’s Ari Fourtzialas-Price had 12 saves.

MARSHWOOD 4, PORTLAND/DEERING 1: Erica Parker scored twice for the Hawks (2-9) as they defeated the Bulldogs (1-10) in South Berwick.

Reese Forrester and Brooke Salvail chipped in with a goal apiece.

THORNTON ACADEMY 1, BONNY EAGLE 0: Ariana Cote scored off a pass from Zoey Pennell on a penalty corner in the second quarter, and the Golden Trojans (5-6) held on to beat the Scots (3-6-1) in Saco.

Thornton goalie Allison Marines turned aside three shots. Bella Marier made three saves and Lilly O’Connor had one save for Bonny Eagle.

BOYS’ SOCCER

WINDHAM 3, CHEVERUS 2: Sam Glicos broke a deadlock with 10 minutes remaining, lifting the Eagles (9-1) over the Stags (2-6-2) in Portland.

Glicos finished with two goals and Luke Kunniffe got the opener for Windham. Eagles keeper Colby Connolly turned away nine shots.

Aidan Fedrizzi and Brady Hoglund scored for Cheverus, which twice erased a one-goal deficit. Wyatt Roy finished with nine saves.

FALMOUTH 5, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Charlie Adams and Mason Farr each recorded two goals and an assist as the Navigators (8-1-1) cruised past the Trojans (5-5) in Falmouth.

Bennett Smith also scored for Falmouth, and Mason Quiet was credited with an assist. Navigator keepers Justin Mayo and Theo Kowalsky combined for three saves.

Miguel Trava Gaber scored for Thornton in the second half. Wyatt Light made seven saves.

BIDDEFORD 2, BONNY EAGLE 1: Ayouba Fofana converted a pass from Baylee Cheetham-Wilmot for the go-ahead goal, lifting the Tigers (3-7) over the Scots (3-6-2) in Standish.

Will Goodwin netted a first-half goal for Biddeford. Kyle Dion notched seven saves en route to the win.

Bonny Eagle’s Jacob Schmader tied the game with an unassisted goal in the second half. Max Koons made three saves for the Scots.

DEERING 9, WESTBROOK 0: Patricio Mowa and Peter Sargent led the Rams (7-2-1) with two goals apiece in a win over the Blue Blazes (0-9) at Portland.

Abdulla Al Taee, Chandrel Mangele Laza, Celda Mouckala, Jeannot Ndayishimiye and Haytham Ramadan also scored. Mangele Laza added two assists.

SOUTH PORTLAND 2, GORHAM 0: Joey Hanlon notched a goal and an assist, and the Red Riots (6-2-2) shut out the Rams (5-4-1) in Gorham.

Hanlon redirected a cross by Joey Perron seconds before halftime. In the second half, his corner kick led to a goal by Divin Mpinga with 10 minutes remaining.

Thomas Caouette made five saves for the shutout. Nicholas Phinney stopped four shots for Gorham.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 6, RICHMOND 1: Jasmine Huntsman notched a hat trick to lead the Panthers (8-0-1) past the Bobcats (6-4) in Richmond.

Angel Huntsman added two goals and Michala Wallace got the other for NYA (8-0-1). Panthers keeper Eliza Chace made two saves.

Lila Viselli scored for Richmond, and Liz Johnson stopped 13 shots.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 7, TEMPLE ACADEMY 0: Elise MacNair scored three goals and set up another as the Seagulls (6-4) powered past the Bereans (3-5) in Old Orchard Beach.

Tessa Ferguson added two goals, and Camryn Blatchford and Molly Nason each had a goal and two assists. Summer St. Louis made two saves in the shutout.

