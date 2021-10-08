A presentation — “Black History of Maine” — by journalist Bob Greene will take place Wednesday, Oct 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Bath’s Patten Free Library and via Zoom.

“We are excited to bring this fascinating program to the Patten Free Library,” saidHannah Lackoff, the library’s programs and outreach manager, “It is our hope that this collaboration between the Sagadahoc History and Genealogy Room and the Adult Programming Department will kick off a new season of interesting and relevant programs for our community.”

A native of Portland, Greene is the eighth generation of his family to be born in Cumberland County. His roots in Maine stretch back into the 1700s. After graduating from Portland High, Greene went off to college and a career as a journalist, covering among other things airplane crashes, Mississippi River floods and the funeral of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

He has met three presidents: Harry Truman, Lyndon Johnson and Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe. And, as The Associated Press Tennis Writer, Greene traveled the world covering the sport. After retiring he returned home to Maine where his genealogical research has led to his deep knowledge about Maine’s Black history.

He currently teaches a Black History of Maine course at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Southern Maine. Greene also is the 2021 recipient of the Maine Historical Society’s Neal Allen Award, which is presented each year for exceptional contributions to Maine History.

The library asks that attendees wear a mask to the in-person event. To register for the Zoom event visit www.patten.lib.me.us.

