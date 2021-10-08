81 Kezar’s Ridge Road is a gem of a property in Waterford, new to the market today. This brand-new build invites the outdoors in with many windows so you can enjoy the beauty of Western Maine, from the interior comfort that new construction provides.

The well-thought-out floor plan includes a custom kitchen with farmhouse sink that gives contemporary style in a cottage setting. The home has 2 bedrooms and one and a half baths, with first floor laundry. It was designed with energy efficiency in mind and has propane for heating and cooking.

Highlights New construction in Western Maine on Jewett Pond with deeded right of way to water

Contemporary design with glass and natural materials maximizes the spectacular views

And if you want to enjoy the view from the outdoors, the home is on Jewett Pond and comes with deeded right of way to the water, where there is a dock perfect for canoes and kayaks.

Located an hour and twenty minutes outside of Portland, this is the perfect getaway spot, where you can be immersed in nature, while enjoying the comforts of modern living. There’s nothing for you to do, but move in.

Just listed today, interior photos will be available in coming days.

607 Brighton Ave. is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello, who say, “We love where we live!” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email [email protected].