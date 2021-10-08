The many interests that an individual has, can make up who they are and what is special to them. Being able to follow one’s dreams while also participating in activities important to them seems surreal. However, for Kenneth Richard, he can do both at York County Community College while studying veterinary technology and being a member of the new track & field and cross country teams.

Kenneth is from Gorham and is studying to become a veterinary technician. He was on both the track & field and cross country teams in high school. His initial incentive to start running was to spend time with his sister, as he thought running for fun was ‘crazy.’ He then began to enjoy it.

His favorite events in track & field include the 400 and 800 meter dash. He describes himself more as a distance runner, yet would like to push himself at YCCC in Wells to try new events. Not only did the community college offer courses in his academic interests in the veterinary field, but it gave him the opportunity to stay close to friends and family at an unbeatable tuition cost. When asked what he is looking forward to most at York County, he said, “It has been about four years since I last ran cross country, and I am most looking forward to being part of a team again. I find cross country really motivating and can’t wait to see my progress throughout the season.”

Kenneth also works at a horse rescue in Windham where he helps rehabilitate and rehome horses, and even has a pet pygmy goat named Elvis. Kenneth loves traveling and animals, and was able to enjoy the perfect combination of the two in Australia prior to the pandemic.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: