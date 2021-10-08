Two-time Grammy winner Rodney Crowell arrives at the historic Opera House in Boothbay Harbor on Friday, Oct. 8 to perform with his band, and the following night on Saturday, Oct. 9, the fiddle and cello duo of Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas will take to the stage. Advance discounted tickets for this Indigenous Peoples Day weekend celebration of live music from around the globe are available by contacting the box office at (207) 633-5159.

With more than 40 years of American roots music under his belt, Texas native Rodney Crowell is a two-time Grammy Award winner who has written 15 No. 1 hits with five No. 1 hits of his own. With strong roots in country music, Crowell has written chart-topping hits for the likes of Emmylou Harris, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Keith Urban and more. But owing to the distinctly universal, literary quality of his writing, has also penned beloved songs for artists as diverse as Bob Seger, Etta James, the Grateful Dead, John Denver, Jimmy Buffett and countless others.

A member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Crowell is also the author of the acclaimed memoir “Chinaberry Sidewalks” and teamed up with New York Times best-selling author Mary Karr for “Kin: Songs by Mary Karr & Rodney Crowell” in 2012, with Karr saying of her collaborator, “like Hank Williams or Townes Van Zandt or Miss Lucinda, he writes and croons with a poet’s economy and a well digger’s deep heart.”

Crowell was honored with ASCAP’s prestigious Founder’s Award in 2017, and that same year released the album “Close Ties,” which spawned another Grammy nomination for “It Ain’t Over Yet” with Rosanne Cash and John Paul White in the category of Best Americana Song. In 2018, he opened his own record label, RC1 Records, and released “Acoustic Classics” in 2018 and “TEXAS” in 2019. Crowell’s latest album, “Triage,” was released in July. Tickets are $40.

The musical partnership between consummate fiddler Alasdair Fraser, and California cellist Natalie Haas spans the spectrum between intimate chamber music and dance energy. Over the past 20 years of creating a buzz at festivals and concert halls across the world, they have set a standard for fiddle and cello in traditional music. They continue to perform for audiences internationally. The Boston Globe says, “you would think they’d been playing together for centuries. While his fiddle dances, her cello throbs darkly or plucks puckishly. Then [Haas] opens her cello’s throat, joining Fraser in soaring sustains, windswept refrains, and sudden, jazzy explosions. Their sound is as urbane as a Manhattan midnight, and as wild as a Clackmannan winter.”

Fraser has a concert and recording career spanning over 30 years, with a long list of awards, accolades, radio and television credits, and feature performances on top movie soundtracks (Last of the Mohicans, Titanic, etc.). In 2011, he was inducted into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame. Haas, a graduate of the Juilliard School of Music, is one of the most sought after cellists in traditional music today. She has performed and recorded with a who’s who of the fiddle world including Mark O’Connor, Natalie MacMaster, Irish supergroups Solas and Altan, Liz Carroll, Dirk Powell, Brittany Haas, Darol Anger, Jeremy Kittel, Hanneke Cassel, Laura Cortese, and many more. Tickets for the concert are $30.

Both concerts begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors for seating opening at 7 p.m. Advance discounted tickets are available from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave. Regular tickets are available online at botohbayoperahouse.com and on the day of the show at the door. Audience members must show proof of vaccination or have had a negative COVID test within 24 hours of the performance.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: