TURNER — Quarterback Noah Carpenter scored five touchdowns and kicked a field goal Friday night as Leavitt earned a 39-27 victory against Cape Elizabeth in a game between undefeated Class C South football teams.

Leavitt (4-0) led 8-6 after the first quarter on a Carpenter run, then extended it to 20-14 at halftime when Carpenter scored from 53 and 4 yards. He added touchdown runs of 4 yards in the third quarter and 6 in the fourth.

Carpenter’s field goal helped the Hornets take a 31-21 lead entering the fourth.

Quarterback Caden McDuffie of Cape Elizabeth (4-1) scored on runs of 3 yards in the second quarter and 4 in the third. He also connected with Nick Laughlin for a 66-yard scoring pass down the sidelines with 1:20 remaining.

Laughlin scored the first touchdown for the Capers on a 2-yard run in the first quarter.

PORTLAND 55, BIDDEFORD 7: Brandon Boyle, Reegan Buck and Franco Katunda all reached the end zone twice as the Bulldogs (6-0) cruised to a win over the Tigers (1-5) in Portland.

Boyle finished with 142 total yards, with a 35-yard touchdown catch from Grant Crosby and a 69-yard TD run. Buck scored from 15 and 22 yards, and Katunda returned two fumbles for scores – on a kickoff and a punt.

Andrew Brewer and Aidan McGowan also had rushing touchdowns for Portland, which led 35-0 after one quarter and 49-0 at halftime.

Ivan Ramos scored Biddeford’s touchdown on a 16-yard reception.

FALMOUTH/GREELY 38, MESSALONSKEE 32: Lucas Dilworth hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Bush with 4.6 seconds remaining as the Navigators (2-3) rallied past the Eagles (2-4) at Oakland.

The touchdown capped a 96-yard drive in 32 seconds and was Dilworth’s second scoring catch of the game. He also had an 8-yard TD reception in the second quarter.

Brady Doucette scored four touchdowns for Messalonskee, which led 26-22 at halftime. Falmouth went ahead 30-26 on Indi Backman’s 19-yard run late in the third quarter before Doucette put the Eagles back in front, 32-30, on a 12-yard run with 6:37 remaining.

MARSHWOOD 54, DEERING 0: Andrew Goodwin rushed for three touchdowns, Cameron Cornett added two TD runs, and the Hawks (4-2) routed the Rams (0-6) in Portland.

Marshwood raced to a 14-0 less than two minutes into the game on scoring runs by Ty Cougler (55 yards) and Goodwin (11 yards). The Hawks led 21-0 after one quarter, then made it 47-0 at halftime with the help of a 31-yard interception return by Tim Gori.

FREEPORT 26, BUCKSPORT 7: The Falcons (4-1) broke open a scoreless game in the third quarter, getting three touchdown runs from Jordan Knighton in just over four minutes to defeat the Bucks (1-3) at Bucksport.

After Knighton opened the scoring with a 29-yard run, an interception and a fumble set up two more quick TDs that gave Freeport a 20-0 lead.

OAK HILL 35, POLAND 20: Caden Thompson scored four touchdowns, including two in the final quarter, as the Raiders (4-1) defeated the Knights (1-2) at Poland.

With the game tied at 20-20, Thompson scored from 6 yards with 7:17 remaining, then added a 4-yard touchdown run. He also scored on runs of 2 yards in the first quarter and 30 in the second.

Logan O’Driscoll passed for one touchdown and ran for another, and Isaac Fifield and Hunter Gibson also scored for Poland.

Tiger Hopkins scored on a 10-yard run for Oak Hill in the second quarter.

