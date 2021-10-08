In typical Washington style, a few needed programs have mushroomed into a giveaway bonanza. But how will all these potential gifts affect the country as a whole? Should we expect safer, healthier and more productive citizens, improved parenting or a better-educated and more empathetic society? I don’t expect to see any of that happen. We have created a nation of entitlement not requiring sacrifice, contribution and even citizenship.
I believe a national service requirement should be tied to many of the proposed entitlements. Serve your country in some meaningful way to earn entitlement. National service could improve the American fabric in many ways, plus save and redirect lives. For example, imagine the benefits for vulnerable young people of replacing a street drug culture with two to three years in the military, immigration or forest services. The country would save billions from reduced crime, prison and drug rehab costs and benefit from added manpower to provide needed services.
More important, thousands of young people would be helped to become all that they can be. I support that kind of entitlement.
Charlie Galloway
Kennebunk
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: Bridging cultures to build community in the Midcoast; Antiwar vigil planned at BIW
-
Local & State
Toy Fund kicks off with large donation by family of Windham farmer
-
Real Estate
Contemporary meets Cottage in the beauty of Western Maine
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough residents receive academic honors
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough Council Corner: Two upcoming opportunities to engage with your town
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.