FARMINGDALE — Ava Corbin, Tori Tibbetts and Averi Baker each tallied goals for the Hall-Dale field hockey team in a 3-0 win over Lisbon on Friday.
Ellory Stewart had an assist for the Bulldogs (3-6-2). Kelsey Cormier had eight saves to earn the shutout.
Mania Levesseur had seven saves for the Greyhounds (4-5-1).
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Two wealthy parents convicted in first trial of college bribery scandal
-
Feature Obituary
Lives Lost: Russell Dickey, ambulance driver and volunteer firefighter, dies of COVID-19. He was 59.
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Lisbon field hockey falls to Hall-Dale
-
News
Biden’s decision to restore marine monument off Cape Cod is praised, criticized in Maine
-
Sports
Friday’s high school roundup: Biddeford stretches winning streak to 10