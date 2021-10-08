FARMINGDALE — Ava Corbin, Tori Tibbetts and Averi Baker each tallied goals for the Hall-Dale field hockey team in a 3-0 win over Lisbon on Friday.

Ellory Stewart had an assist for the Bulldogs (3-6-2). Kelsey Cormier had eight saves to earn the shutout.

Mania Levesseur had seven saves for the Greyhounds (4-5-1).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: