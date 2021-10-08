RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was seeing a hand specialist on Friday regarding his injured right middle finger suffered in the Thursday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle Coach Pete Carroll declined to go into many specifics regarding the injury until after Wilson saw a specialist in the Los Angeles area. Carroll said Wilson did have an initial set of X-rays after the 26-17 loss the Rams.

“I want him to go to the specialist and make sure he tells us,” Carroll said. “But there’s something going on. There’s definitely something going on and we’ve got to figure out what the extent of it is and what is the next step to deal with it.”

Wilson was injured in the third quarter when his fingers hit the arm of defensive tackle Aaron Donald on the follow through of a pass attempt. Wilson tried to play one more series and threw one more pass before giving way to Geno Smith in the fourth quarter. Carroll said Wilson simply didn’t have the strength in the finger to control the ball as needed to throw.

“Nobody should question his toughness. Nobody should question his resolve to get in the game,” Carroll said. “He’d have gone in if he could have thrown the football and held on to it, he would have done it.”

Wilson has not missed a game in his career, starting all 149 in the regular season and 16 playoff games since being drafted by the Seahawks in 2012. He’s only missed a handful of plays during that time.

The closest Wilson ever came to missing a game was 2016 when he suffered an ankle injury in the season opener and a sprained MCL in his knee in Week 3. Wilson never missed a start and in the first game after injuring his knee threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the New York Jets.

PANTHERS: Carolina listed running back Christian McCaffrey as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, even after McCaffrey practiced all three days on a limited basis this week. He missed last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with a strained hamstring. If McCaffrey doesn’t play he will have missed 15 of Carolina’s last 21 games due to injury.

“Nothing much more to add,” Panthers Coach Matt Rhule said Friday. “He’s been going. It’s doubtful he’ll play on Sunday. That could change. I’m not going to play any games.’’

The team has also listed left tackle Cam Erving (neck) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot) as out for Sunday.

BRONCOS: Teddy Bridgewater is trending toward starting Sunday against the Steelers one week after suffering a concussion in Denver’s loss to Baltimore.

Bridgewater was cleared for a full practice Friday and met with medical staff afterward. He hopes to get the green light Saturday morning before the Broncos (3-1) fly to Pittsburgh (1-3).

BROWNS: Star defensive end and NFL sacks leader Myles Garrett expects to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers despite missing his second practice of the week Friday due to soreness.

Garrett is listed as questionable by the Browns (3-1), who are dealing with numerous injuries across their second-ranked defense and continue to downplay quarterback Baker Mayfield’s shoulder injury. While his teammates went through the portion of practice open to media members, Garrett worked on his conditioning to the side with starting rookie cornerback Greg Newsome, who will miss his second straight game with a calf injury.

Afterward, Garrett, who was rested Wednesday and was limited in Thursday’s practice, said he’s been dealing with “nagging pain” for several weeks, but wouldn’t specify his injuries.

JETS: New York signed defensive end John Franklin-Myers to a contract extension, rewarding one of their young standouts.

A person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press it’s a four-year contract worth up to $55 million.

