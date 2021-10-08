Lucille Ann Boardman 1950 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Lucille Ann Boardman, 71, passed away at home in Brunswick on Sept. 30, 2021. Born May 9, 1950 to Louis and Rena (Palmer) Burnell. Lucille graduated from Portland High School and was employed as an administrative assistant at Chans Healthcare for 20 years. She loved knitting hats, scarves etc. to donate to Toys for Tots and traveling with her husband, Paul, to many places especially to St. Martin. Lucy was predeceased by four brothers and two sisters. Surviving is her devoted husband, Paul; two sons, Jon and David, two sisters, Rose (Walt) Tarling of Gray and Patricia (Glen) Werner of S. Paris. Special thanks to Chans Home Healthcare and Hospice. Condolences can be expressed as http://www.brackettfh.com . Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army 397 Cumberland Ave. Portland, ME 04104

