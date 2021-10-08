Siegfried A. Cesh 1936 – 2021 PHIPPSBURG – Siegfried A. Cesh, 85, of Phippsburg, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Laziska Srednie, Poland on May 29, 1936, the son of Adolf and Paulina (Gibiez) Czyz. He attended schools in Germany and did an apprenticeship in stone masonry. After immigrating to the U.S. in 1956 with the aid of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Society, he settled in Southern California. After a few years, he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Erlangen, Germany where he met his wife, Ingeborg. After marrying in 1961, they returned to California where he worked as a self-employed stone mason, raised two daughters, and was an elder at the First Presbytarian Church of Hollywood. He received his bachelor’s degree from Cal State University Northridge and his master’s degree from UCLA. In 1999 they moved to Phippsburg. He was an active member of North Woolwich Methodist Church, Chaplain for Mid Coast Hospital for 20 years, and a volunteer at the Bath Area Food Bank and Two Bridges Jail. Siegfried was a very creative person, constantly building things for himself and others. He wrote two historical essays and an autobiography called “The River”. He was a twin and the only boy of five children. While serving in the U.S. Army he enjoyed singing, dancing and playing soccer. He loved to travel and especially loved his family and grandchildren and was always their greatest cheerleader. He loved to pray for people and his personality was one that embraced all people. He loved Jesus and was a blessing to others. He was predeceased by his wife, Ingeborg J. Cesh on Sept. 11, 2020; and infant daughter, Suzanne; three sisters, Friedel Lohoff, Erna Helling and his twin, Liesbeth Koch. He is survived by two daughters, Simone Flaming and her husband Glenn of Dresden and Tanja Cesh and her husband Gregory Watson of Portland; one sister, Ilse Fischer of Ebbs, Austria; four grandchildren, Annika N. Flaming, Isaak J. Flaming, Aubrey G. Watson, and Ethan W. Watson; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, at Chop Point School in Woolwich. Burial will be at Morningside Cemetery in Phippsburg. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be sent to Chop Point Camp 420 Chop Point Rd. Woolwich, ME 04579

