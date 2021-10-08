WASHINGTON, DC — Four Maine fire departments will receive a total of $502,878 in grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG), according to a statement from Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (D-Maine). In this fiscal year, the AFG Program will award $319.5 million to an estimated 2,000 eligible fire departments and first responder organizations nationwide, including Scarborough and Old Orchard Beach.

“Maine firefighters risk their lives every day to keep our communities safe. Despite a global pandemic and increased risk, our first responders have continued to protect Mainers with unwavering resolve,” said Pingree. “Every year, I’ve fought to increase funding for the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program as a member of the House Appropriations Committee because I know just how critical this funding is to the safety of our first responders and municipalities they serve.”

The AFG program assists first-responder organizations in obtaining emergency response equipment, personal protective equipment, emergency vehicles, and training. Details of the grants are as follows:

Scarborough Fire-Rescue Department will receive $397,727.27 for Firefighter Breathing Apparatus.

Old Orchard Beach Fire Department will get $43,238.10 for Ambulance Power Stretcher and Power Lift System

Fire departments in Casco and West Gardiner will also received funding.

