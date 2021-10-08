Bible Baptist Church, 143 Beechnut Hill Road in Wiscasset will be holding revival meetings the week of Oct. 17.

Evangelist Matt Galvan will be speaking on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m., as well as nightly Monday through Friday, Oct. 18-22, at 7 p.m.

