Bible Baptist Church, 143 Beechnut Hill Road in Wiscasset will be holding revival meetings the week of Oct. 17.
Evangelist Matt Galvan will be speaking on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m., as well as nightly Monday through Friday, Oct. 18-22, at 7 p.m.
