The University of Maine at Farmington dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester includes Gorham students: AJ Booth, High Honors; Courtney Brent, Honors; Makenna Canty, High Honors; Jackson Crockett, High Honors; Jacqui Hamilton, High Honors; Heather Jordan, Honors; Samantha Rockwell, High Honors; and Scarborough students: Brian Austin, High Honors; Madi Blanchard, Honors; Justin Castaldo, Honors; Caroline Granata, High Honors; Matt Higgins, Honors; Ev Norsworthy, High Honors; Andrew Parent, High Honors; Eric Parent, High Honors.

Abigail Mosher of Scarborough will attend the Honors College at the College of Charleston in South Carolina starting this fall.

University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy student Samantha Saraceno of Scarborough received the traditional white coat at a ceremony at the Gertrude C. Ford Center in Oxford. The white coat is a symbol of professionalism, and this ceremony marks the beginning of their professional journey toward becoming a pharmacist.

Steven Shelton has been named to Bob Jones University’s University Singers, BJU’s largest choral organization. Shelton, a resident of Scarborough, is a freshman majoring in Biblical Studies at the Greenville, South Carolina school.

St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York enrolled more than 640 new students this fall, including: Kris Jutras of Scarborough as a member of the Class of 2025, Jutras attended Scarborough High School; and Grace E. Keenan of Scarborough as a member of the Class of 2025, Keenan attended Scarborough High School.

The Assumption University Department of Athletics in Worcester, Massachusetts, has announced that Lucy Malia, of Scarborough, has earned a spot on the 2021 Field Hockey team. Malia, Class of 2022, is competing during the fall season.

The Assumption University Department of Athletics has announced that Iris Kitchen, of Gorham, has earned a spot on the 2021 Greyhounds Women’s Cross Country team. Kitchen, Class of 2024, is competing during the fall season.

The Assumption University Department of Athletics has announced that Lucas Roop, of Gorham, has earned a spot on the 2021-22 Men’s Golf team. Roop, Class of 2022, is competing during the Greyhounds’ fall season.

