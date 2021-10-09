BOSTON — A Boston police sergeant seen on body camera footage bragging about striking protesters with his car during demonstrations over George Floyd’s killing will serve an unpaid suspension of at least eight days.
An internal investigation concluded that Clifton McHale’s statements were “unbecoming of a police officer,” but investigators found he did not hit anyone with his vehicle, Sgt. Detective John Boyle, a police spokesperson, said.
McHale has to serve eight days of 10-day suspension starting on Monday. If he stays out of trouble for six months, he won’t have to serve the remaining two days.
McHale didn’t respond to emails from The Boston Globe. The Associated Press left a phone message Saturday with his union, the Boston Police Superior Officers Federation.
The video footage was previously published by The Appeal, which obtained it from an attorney who was representing people arrested during last year’s demonstrations.
The attorney, Carlton Williams, called the 10-day punishment for McHale “outrageous.”
“When do you say a guy shouldn’t be a cop anymore?” Williams told WBUR. “These guys are supposed to be making sure that people can protest freely. We need officers who care about our safety.”
Acting Mayor Kim Janey said Friday that “the facts of this case are indefensible.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Ruling party narrowly loses Czech vote; PM Babis may be out
-
Local & State
Portland police shoot ‘possible’ burglary suspect
-
Nation & World
Boston officer who bragged about hitting protesters gets suspension
-
Business
Lobster prices sky high due to heavy demand, slower season
-
Nation & World
Local school boards emerge as hot races in November election
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.