MILWAUKEE — Max Fried pitched six sharp innings and Atlanta’s bullpen held on after Manager Brian Snitker’s quick hook, sending the Braves over the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 Saturday to tie their NL Division Series at a game apiece.

The Brewers brought the tying run to the plate in each of the last three innings but couldn’t get a key hit.

Austin Riley homered and Ozzie Albies hit an RBI double for the Braves, who bounced back after losing 2-1 in Game 1.

The best-of-five series heads to Atlanta for Game 3 on Monday.

Fried struck out nine, allowed three hits and didn’t walk anybody. The Brewers didn’t get a runner in scoring position until Willy Adames hit a two-out double in the sixth, and Fried responded by striking out Eduardo Escobar.

The left-hander went 7-0 with a 1.46 ERA over his last 11 regular-season starts. Counting Saturday’s performance, Fried has allowed just one earned run over 29 innings in his last four starts.

This was the second straight exceptional outing by a Braves starter in a series that has been dominated by pitching.

Atlanta’s Charlie Morton held Milwaukee scoreless through six innings Friday, but allowed a two-run homer to Rowdy Tellez in the seventh inning on his 85th and final pitch.

Snitker made sure Fried didn’t get quite that far. Fried had thrown 81 pitches when he was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the top of the seventh.

The move nearly gave Atlanta two extra runs. After pinch-hitter Joc Pederson singled, Jorge Soler hit a deep drive that left fielder Christian Yelich caught in front of the wall.

Then the Brewers made things interesting against Atlanta’s bullpen.

After reliever Luke Jackson struck out the first two batters he faced in the seventh, Luis Urías singled and Lorenzo Cain walked to bring the potential tying run to the plate. Tyler Matzek replaced Jackson and got out of the jam by striking out pinch-hitter Tyrone Taylor.

Jace Peterson walked and Kolten Wong singled to start the bottom of the eighth, but Matzek worked out of it by retiring Adames, Escobar and Avisaíl García in order.

Will Smith worked around a leadoff walk to Yelich and a single by Urías in the ninth by getting a flyout and a groundball double play for his first postseason save.

The Braves took a 2-0 lead in the third off Brandon Woodruff. Soler hit a one-out double down the left-field line and beat the throw home when Freddie Freeman singled to right. Albies drove in Freeman with an RBI double that went off the yellow at the top of the right-field wall.

The Braves extended the lead to 3-0 three innings later when Riley sent an 0-1 pitch over the center-field wall.

NOTES

WHITE SOX: Chicago will start Dylan Cease in Game 3 of their AL Division Series against the Houston Astros on Sunday, hoping he can help the AL Central champions avoid a sweep.

Manager Tony La Russa confirmed the 25-year-old right-hander will get the ball when the series shifts to Chicago. Cease tied Carlos Rodón for the team lead in wins while going 13-7 with a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts.

La Russa also said Rodón might pitch a potential Game 4 on Monday after being limited down the regular-season stretch because of shoulder soreness and fatigue. The left-hander has a history of arm and shoulder injuries and threw just 28 innings over the final two months of the regular season. But he also played a big role as the White Sox ran away with the AL Central title at 93-69.

Rodón set a career high for wins in going 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA and made his first All-Star team. His 24 starts and 132 2/3 innings are the most for him since 2016, well beyond his totals in the previous two years combined.

AL West champion Houston has outscored Chicago 15-5 through the first two games. Rookie of the Year candidate Luis Garcia will try to close out the series for the Astros.

PIRATES: Pittsburgh dismissed third base coach Joey Cora after five seasons at the post.

The Pirates announced the move Saturday, less than a week after they finished 61-101 and last in the NL Central.

“We would like to thank Joey for his passion for the job and his commitment in continuously helping our players grow as big leaguers,” Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington said. “Even though this was a difficult decision, we wanted to make it now out of respect for Joey so that it allows him to immediately be able to pursue other opportunities.”

The 56-year-old Cora, the older brother of Boston Red Sox Manager Alex Cora, was often criticized by Pittsburgh fans for aggressively waving runners home. The Pirates ranked among the major league leaders in outs made at the plate.

