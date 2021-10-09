A Rumford man died during a confrontation with police Friday night in Dixfield.
Matthew A. Marston, 29, was shot by Officer Dustin Broughton of the Mexico Police Department during the confrontation but died after shooting himself, according to the Maine Attorney General’s Office.
“The state medical examiner determined his death was due to a separate, self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Marc Malon, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office, said in an email Saturday evening.
The shooting occurred on Route 2 in Dixfield, but Malon did not provide any additional details about the circumstances of the confrontation and deadly shooting. Broughton is on paid administrative leave and the attorney general’s office is investigating the shooting by the officer, as is required under Maine law.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Golf: Falmouth wins Class A title, Kents Hill edges St. Dom’s in Class C
-
Varsity Maine
Saturday’s high school roundup: Yarmouth stays perfect, trips up Cape Elizabeth in four sets
-
Nation & World
Thousands march in Rome to protest workplace vaccine rule
-
Local & State
Rumford man killed during confrontation with police in Dixfield
-
Nation & World
GOP senator-doctor dispenses sketchy advice on pandemic