SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Brendan Costa completed 19 of 29 pass for 254 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed 18 times for 113 yards and a score, as Bates earned its first win of the season, beating Tufts 33-10 on Saturday.

Costa threw a 20-yard pass to Sean Bryant in the first quarter, then rushed 30 yards for a score in the second quarter as Bates (1-3) took a 13-3 halftime lead. He threw a 32-yard scoring pass to Bryant in the third to make it 19-3. Hooked up with Bryant again in the fourth quarter with 24 seconds left, and Owen Straley returned a fumble 25 yards 10 seconds later to put it away.

Bryant caught five passes for 91 yards and three touchdowns. Christian Olivieri added four receptions for 80 yards.

Michael Berluti completed 31 of 52 passes for 302 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Tufts (0-4).

HUSSON 21, CURRY 14: Tyler Halls caught five passes for 88 yards and two touchdown and the Eagles (4-1, 1-0 Commonwealth Coast Conference) beat the Colonels (2-3, 1-1) in Bangor.

Hall caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Nick Visser to give Husson a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, then added a 46-yard reception in the second quarter. Visser also threw a 49-yard scoring pass to Jon Bell in the third quarter.

Visser completed 15 of 26 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns. Garrett Poussard rushed 19 times for 103 yards.

Justin Mullaney threw touchdown passes to Devon Hughes and Tahg Coakley for Curry.

WESLEYAN 38, BOWDOIN 35: Jotham Casey missed a 37-yard field goal as time expired and the Polar Bears (0-4, 0-4 NESCAC) lost to the Cardinals (4-0, 4-0) in Middletown, Conn.

Andrew Boel completed 21 of 30 passes for 410 yards and five touchdowns for Bowdoin. Colton Fahey had 221 receiving yards and three touchdowns on eight receptions.

David Estevez led Wesleyan downfield for a go-ahead drive that was capped off by a two-yard Charlie McPhee touchdown run. McPhee finished with 79 yards rushing and Estevez had 99 to go with 232 yards and three scores through the air.

WILLIAMS 42, COLBY 0: The Ephs (5-0) scored 28 points in the second quarter and cruised to a win over the Mules (1-4) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Bobby Maimaron completed 9 of 14 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown for Williams. Joel Nicholas rushed six times for 36 yards and touchdowns, while Mario Fischetti rushed nine times for 113 yards and a score. Dan Vaughn also rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown for the Ephs.

Matt Hersch completed 11 of 25 passes for 120 yards for Colby.

(6) OKLAHOMA 55, (21) TEXAS 48: Kennedy Brooks ran for 217 yards and two go-ahead touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a 33-yard romp with 3 seconds left, and the Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) beat the Long Horns (4-2, 2-1) in Dallas in the Red River rivalry that will soon move to the Southeastern Conference.

The Sooners appeared to be trying to set up for a game-ending field goal when Brooks instead broke free for a sprint to the end zone.

(7) OHIO STATE 66, MARYLAND 17: C.J. Stroud threw five touchdowns passes, Ohio State scored on nine straight possessions and the No. 7 Buckeyes (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) steamrolled the Terrapins (4-2, 1-2) in Columbus, Ohio.

Stroud and the Buckeyes had their way with Terps. The freshman quarterback was 24 for 33 for 406 yards and threw two touchdown passes each to star wideouts Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson against a depleted Maryland secondary before taking a seat after three quarters.

(11) MICHIGAN STATE 31, RUTGERS 13: Jalen Nailor caught touchdown passes of 63, 63 and 65 yards from Payton Thorne and the Spartans (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) used their big-play offense to remain unbeaten with a victory over the Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-3) in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Kenneth Walker, who came into the game leading all Football Bowl Subdivision players in rushing, ran for 233 yards, including a school-record 94-yard touchdown. It was the longest offensive play in Michigan State history.

(17) MISSISSIPPI 52, (13) ARKANSAS 51: Sam Williams and Tavius Robinson pressured Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson on a potential game-winning 2-point conversion and the Rebels (4-1, 1-1 SEC) held on for a wild victory against the 13th-ranked Razorbacks (4-2, 1-2) after allowing a touchdown in the final play of regulation, in Oxford, Mississippi.

Arkansas scored on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Jefferson to Warren Thompson as time expired to pull within a point and decided to go for the win.

Jefferson rolled right and under extended pressure from Williams and Robinson, overthrew Treylon Burks in the end zone.

(20) FLORIDA 42, VANDERBILT 0: Emory Jones had a career-high four touchdowns passes, potentially quieting calls for backup Anthony Richardson, and the Gators (4-2, 2-2 SEC) routed woeful the Commodores (2-4, 0-2) in Gainesville, Florida.

It was a feel-good victory for the Gators on homecoming after a gut-wrenching loss at Kentucky essentially knocked Coach Dan Mullen’s team out of contention in the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division.

VILLANOVA 28, JAMES MADISON 27: Daniel Smith and Rayjoun Pringle combined on a 57-yard touchdown for the winning points late in the third quarter, and the Villanova defense shut out the Dukes (4-1, 2-1 CAA) in the second half as the Wildcats (4-1, 2-0) earned an upset in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

James Madison, ranked second in the FCS coaches poll, put together two long drives in the fourth quarter but Ethan Ratke missed 27- and 36-yard field goals. In the first half he hit from 41 and 21 yards, giving him 81 made field goals in his career.

RHODE ISLAND 22, DELAWARE 15: L.B. Mack III returned a blocked put for the game-winner and Jordan Jones intercepted a pass in the end zone to seal it as the Rams (5-0, 3-0 CAA) scored twice in the fourth quarter and held on in the final minute to edge the Blue Hens (3-2, 2-1) in Kingston, Rhode Island.

