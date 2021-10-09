FOOTBALL

The San Francisco 49ers placed star tight end George Kittle on injured reserve Saturday with a calf injury that has been bothering him for weeks.

Kittle played through the injury last week but was unable to practice at all this week. The Niners decided to shut him down for at least the next three games in hopes he can be completely healed for the second half of the season.

Kittle will be eligible to return on Nov. 7 when the Niners host Arizona.

• The Buffalo Bills signed cornerback Taron Johnson to a three-year contract extension that runs through 2024.

The deal is worth $24 million, including about $14 million guaranteed for the fourth-round pick out of Weber State in 2018.

The 25-year-old Johnson has played a valuable role as Buffalo’s nickel cornerback alongside starters Tre’Davious White and Levi Wallace. He had a sack, a forced fumble and two passes defended against Miami in Week 2, becoming the fifth Bills player since 1999 to accomplish the feat.

• The Chicago Bears placed running back David Montgomery on injured reserve because of a sprained knee and activated linebacker Danny Trevathan.

They also announced defensive tackle Akiem Hicks did not travel with the team and will miss Sunday’s game at Las Vegas.

• The Green Bay Packers have placed Jaire Alexander on injured reserve, sidelining the cornerback for at least the next three games.

Alexander hurt a shoulder Sunday in a 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Packers Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday he was hopeful that Alexander will avoid surgery and could “be back with us in a matter of weeks.”

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Rafa Cabrera Bello shot a bogey-free 7-under 64 to move to the top of the leadboard after the third round of the Spanish Open in Madrid, while No. 1 Jon Rahm fell to ninth after shooting 1-over 72.

Cabrera Bello is two shots ahead of fellow Spaniard Adri Arnaus and France’s Julien Guerrier. Englishman Jack Senior is another shot back. Overnight leader Wil Besseling slipped to five shots back with three more players.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Phil Mickelson needed only three holes to go from lagging behind to seizing control with an eagle-birdie-birdie stretch that carried him to a 5-under 67 and a two-shot lead in the Constellation Furyk & Friends Invitational in Jacksonville, Florida.

Making only his fourth PGA Tour Champions start – and second this year – Mickelson will be going after his third title on the 50-and-older circuit.

Miguel Angel Jimenez (65), Steve Flesch (66) and Matt Gogel (69) were two shots behind at Timuquana Country Club.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Gonzaga Coach Mark Few will miss two exhibition games and the first game of the regular season after he was arrested last month on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The school made the announcement before the Bulldogs’ kickoff event – “Kraziness in the Kennel” – on Saturday.

Few will not be on the sideline for Gonzaga’s exhibition games on Oct. 31 against Eastern Oregon and Nov. 5 against Lewis-Clark State, and the regular-season opener on Nov. 9 versus Dixie State. His first game will be Nov. 13 against Texas, a showdown of expected top-10 teams.

OLYMPICS

WADA: The World Anti-Doping Agency has revoked the Moscow laboratory’s license to test samples in a new twist in the long-running Russian doping saga, WADA said.

WADA’s executive committee voted on Friday to strip the Moscow facility of its approved status, citing “the laboratory personnel’s manipulation of data” which was extracted from the lab in 2019. At the time, the data was located on servers and equipment at the laboratory which were sealed off by Russian law enforcement.

WADA wanted to use the data to prosecute cases which were covered up in the past but said later that year that entries for many cases had been tampered with, and fake messages were added to implicate witnesses. Russian authorities have denied the data stored at the lab was deliberately altered.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR XFINITY: AJ Allmendinger charged into the second round of the playoffs with an overtime victory in the elimination race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger remained a perfect 3-0 on the hybrid road course/oval added to the NASCAR schedule in 2018. He wasn’t in the inaugural race, won by Chase Briscoe.

FORMULA ONE: Defending champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Turkish Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas with title rival Max Verstappen in third.

But Hamilton has a 10-place grid penalty for going over his allocation of three combustion engines for the season and will start 11th on Sunday. It means Bottas will be on the front row with Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc just behind in third, alongside AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly in fourth, after a strong final lap from Gasly.

Hamilton’s record-extending 102nd pole saw him finish .13 seconds ahead of Bottas and .33 clear of Verstappen’s Red Bull.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »