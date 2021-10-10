As we witness a surge in religious exemption requests regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, am I to assume that non-religious exemptions to abortion bans will allowed?

Asking for some friends. Like 100 million of them.

Jim Kavanagh
South Portland

filed under:
letter to the editor
