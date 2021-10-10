Once again, I disagree with Mr. Democrat, Greg Kesich’s view.

His article on U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, 2nd District, “Golden’s ‘Mr. Smith’ stand is not helping” (Oct. 3), is focused on his own personal opinion and uses a classic movie, Jimmy Stewart’s “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” as his prop. In the movie, Mr. Smith plays an honest man who goes goes to Washington and finds himself in the middle of a corrupt government plot to spend taxpayer money to further their own self interest. Mr. Smith did the right thing in standing up for himself and the country.

I applaud Rep. Golden for standing up to the far left progressive movement and Nancy Pelosi. Thank you, Congressman Golden.

Norman Baker

Shapleigh

